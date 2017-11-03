Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Matty Lund has warned his team-mates they could be in a 'war' at Millwall on Saturday when the Brewers head to the Den (3pm) - and he has called on his team-mates to be at the top of their game in what is now a crucial match for his side.

The midfielder has been a shining light in Burton's back-to-back home defeats against Ipswich and Barnsley, and he is hoping that the Brewers can bounce back with a statement at the notoriously hostile home of Millwall.

Burton know are well aware of the well-documented atmosphere at the Den, having been soundly beaten 2-0 there in March last year en route to their promotion from League One to the Championship

And Lund himself has played Millwall twice in his career during his time at Rochdale - both in South Bermondsey - and has experience both winning and losing in south-east London.

That win came last term, when Lund impressed for former side Rochdale, and they escaped from the Den with all three points after a 3-2 thriller.

He played all 90 minutes in both matches - so he's more than aware of what to expect from the Den - where Burton head in search of a first away win of the season and a first victory in eight matches in all competitions.

"When I've played there before it's always been a battle," he said.

"You've always got to be on it and if you're not, then you can come out and know you've basically been in a war.

(Image: Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

"You need to know that you're going there to battle, and I think everybody's got to be on that and ready for it.

"But we all look forward to it - the lads are in today (Wednesday) and will all obviously want to prove everybody wrong."

Despite those two losses - and a fourth home defeat on the bounce for the Brewers - Lund emerged from those games with his stock higher than ever at the Pirelli.

Dominance in midfield against Ipswich and a debut goal against Barnsley would normally leave players on cloud nine - but the disappointment in Lund's voice was clear as he explained why, despite those defeats, his side are still trying to stay upbeat despite their poor run.

But he's determined to look at the positives, and insists the Brewers are not perturbed by their bad spell and are looking forward to the chance to put things right.

A positive result at Millwall would do just that, and send them into the international break on a high with third-placed Sheffield United up next after a rest.

"I always look forward to games," Lund insisted.

"No matter what run we're on or if you're winning or whatever, you still look forward to games.

(Image: Richard Burley/ Epic Action Imagery)

"And I think more so when you've lost because you've got something to prove, I suppose.

"You've got to show people that we're not here to lose and that we're here to get a point.

"And no more so than on Saturday - it's key for us."