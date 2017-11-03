Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millwall manager Neil Harris wants his players to make sure Burton Albion experience 'a real Millwall environment' on Saturday (3pm) as both sides bid to go into the international break on a high.

The Lions have started their first Championship season for three years well, sitting 16th and seven points clear of Burton and the relegation spots.

And one of the keys to their success is their home form, and the comparisons between Millwall and the Brewers' home form last term haven't gone unnoticed.

In order to keep their impressive Den form up, former Nottingham Forest striker Harris is imploring the Lions fans to turn up in their droves and ensure that Albion are left as uncomfortable as possible as they go in search of a fifth home win this term.

"It is a big game for us, because we are at home and up against a team below us in the league," he told the London News Online website.

"We have to make sure we respond from Tuesday night. We have to have the mindset that this is a big game for everybody.

"The fans need to come with the mindset of supporting the team. No-one should just expect to turn up and see a home win.

"We need an atmosphere. The players have got to give the fans something to cheer about but the fans need to get the players up for it as well.

"I'm asking our supporters to give a warm welcome to Burton. We need to make it a hostile atmosphere, a real Millwall environment."

Harris is under no illusions as to just how big this game is, as two teams tipped for relegation back to League One do battle for the first time in a Championship setting.

And he hopes that those home wins can spur his side onto another success at the Den.

"It's a massive game between two teams widely tipped to be in and around the bottom three by the majority of people," he added.

"That's not embarrassing to say, that's just reality.

"We've had some really good victories against established Championship sides in Leeds, Norwich, Reading and Birmingham, but we came unstuck against Barnsley because we gave away poor goals.

"We need to make sure that on the back of two big games against Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday we've got the same intensity, quality and desire against Burton that we've had in previous games."