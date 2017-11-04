Burton Albion's quest for a first away win takes them to the home of Millwall FC this afternoon (3pm), and we will have all the angles covered from this afternoon's crucial match.
The Brewers will be looking to head into the international break off the back of a first win in eight matches, and a first victory on the road all season after near-misses against QPR and Norwich City last month.
Albion are still reeling from those morale-damaging back-to-back home losses against Ipswich Town and Barnsley, with both games slipping through the net after solid performances against two teams that Burton need to be beating if they want to play Championship football next term.
Millwall are an entirely different outfit, with the Den providing the backdrop of some good displays by the newly-promoted south-Londoners against the likes of Norwich City and Leeds United this term.
Burton will try to upset the Lions as they have done on the road to good effect already this term, and we will bring you full live coverage of what could be a season-defining match for Albion.
As ever, to get in touch and have your say, comment below, or tweet us at @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurrayBM or @RichardCusackBM.
We're starting to build up to today's game...
Starting with Matty Lund’s warning that Burton’s players could be in for a war today...
When I’ve played there before it’s always been a battle. You’ve always got to be on it and if you’re not, then you can come out and know you’ve basically been in a war. You need to know that you’re going there to battle, and I think everybody’s got to be on that and ready for it.
Good afternoon and welcome to today's live coverage of Millwall v Burton Albion
Just how much do the Brewers need three points right now?
It seems an age since that 2-1 victory over Fulham got tongues wagging back in September - but since then it’s been a Jekyll and Hyde display from the Burton boys, with good performances on the road overshadowed by poor defencive displays at the Pirelli Stadium.
Albion have a chance to put all this right, though, with a crucial win over Millwall today.
As ever, we’ll have every kick covered throughout the day, starting with team news at 2pm right up to all the post-match reaction.
Come on you Brewers!