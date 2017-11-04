Burton Albion's quest for a first away win takes them to the home of Millwall FC this afternoon (3pm), and we will have all the angles covered from this afternoon's crucial match.

The Brewers will be looking to head into the international break off the back of a first win in eight matches, and a first victory on the road all season after near-misses against QPR and Norwich City last month.

Albion are still reeling from those morale-damaging back-to-back home losses against Ipswich Town and Barnsley, with both games slipping through the net after solid performances against two teams that Burton need to be beating if they want to play Championship football next term.

Millwall are an entirely different outfit, with the Den providing the backdrop of some good displays by the newly-promoted south-Londoners against the likes of Norwich City and Leeds United this term.

Burton will try to upset the Lions as they have done on the road to good effect already this term, and we will bring you full live coverage of what could be a season-defining match for Albion.

