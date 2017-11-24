Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Naylor says Burton Albion must capitalise on Sunderland's recent struggles when the two sides meet in a crucial relegation-zone battle on Saturday.

The Black Cats - who are now under the charge of former Wales boss Chris Coleman - head into this weekend's clash at the Pirelli Stadium bottom of the Championship table, two places and three points adrift of the Brewers.

They have won only one game in the League so far this season, and their current travails are summed up by the fact that they have not won at home this calendar year.

Burton's own fortunes on home soil have not been at their best recently, with five successive Pirelli defeats leading into Saturday.

But Tuesday's 1-1 draw at in-form Brentford and a 1-0 victory at Millwall earlier this month have helped to reenergise the Brewers' season.

And Naylor now wants them to get back on track at home by getting a leg up over one of their current relegation rivals.

"It's a massive one, especially when teams around you are struggling as well," said the Albion defender ahead of the Black Cats' visit.

"We need to capitalise on their struggles as well.

"So I think Saturday is a big one for us.

"We have been doing well over the last couple of weeks away from home.

"I think we just have to take it into our home games, be positive.

"Like the gaffer has said, the next couple of games is probably where we decide if we are going to equip ourselves in the league or not."

Albion head into their meeting with Sunderland a single point adrift of safety, with the pack above Birmingham City a further three points ahead.

Clough has spoken about reeling some of those sides in before Christmas.

And Naylor too understands the need to give their points tally a boost sooner rather than later.

"I think the players know that we need to pick it up, we need to work hard and get those points," he added.

"It's all about points on the board in the Championship, it's a hard league this season - I think it's much harder than last season.

"Those points are massive, and I think once we get them on the board, it's a bonus."