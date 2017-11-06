Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millwall boss Neil Harris has confirmed that his side will appeal Jed Wallace's red card in their 1-0 loss to Burton Albion at the Den.

The Lions' midfielder was dismissed in the 58th minute for a late tackle on Tom Flanagan by referee Tony Harrington - and to the naked eye it certainly looked a harsh one.

That feeling extended beyond the press benches and into the dressing room and the consensus from both Harris and Nigel Clough post-match was that a yellow card would have sufficed.

That decision turned the tide of the game and the Brewers duly benefited from their hosts' misfortune, and decided to make the most of their advantage and push for a winner.

And that came when Marvin Sordell fired home from close-range on the 70th minute after some patient build-up play by the Brewers.

Harris said afterwards that he and his backroom staff would take time to consider their options and that they wouldn't "make a rash judgement" - but they've now decided to try and get the red card rescinded.

"We will 100 per cent appeal it", Harris told the South-London Press newspaper .

"We put notification of our appeal in while I was sat in the press conference on Saturday. The appeal went in immediately, having spoken to the referee.

"The referee has given a decision on what he thinks he has seen and it is clearly wrong. "Hopefully he has reviewed the incident and will support our decision to overturn it."