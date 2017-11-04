Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millwall head coach Neil Harris "could not believe it" when referee Tony Harrington sent Jed Wallace off for a professional foul against Tom Flanagan in Burton Albion's 1-0 win over the Lions.

The game was sparked into life after a turgid first hour of football at the Den when Wallace lunged at Flanagan from behind and was given his marching orders despite protests aplenty from the Millwall players.

On first glance, it looked as though a yellow card would suffice - but Harrington pulled the red out, much to the disbelief of those in the Den - including a fuming Harris.

That gave Burton the attacking impetus to go and clinch the game.

And that is what they did, with Marvin Sordell - the subject of chants from the home side - popped up on the 70th minute to secure a vital first away win for the Brewers.

"In the heat of the moment, I couldn't believe it when I saw the red card," Harris said post-match.

"I couldn't believe it.

"I thought he's got it wrong, he's pulled the wrong card out.

"It's a poor challenge. It's a foul, it's a yellow card at least.

"Whats the rule? No-one seems to know - is it a dangerous tackle, is it not?

"I've yet to see a replay on a big screen, I've seen it on a portable one.

"Jed's late, it's a foul. No questions.

"He's caught the boy, the boy's definitely not made a meal of it. It's definitely a foul."

The red card for Wallace - one of Millwall's more influential players in a dire game - was a key moment, with Burton kicking on from there.

Millwall came close on occasion in the first-half, with the Brewers rarely threatening and Harris even suggesting that only the hosts were trying for three points.

"It changed the game," Wallace said of Harris' dismissal.

"It did in the sense that it gave Burton inspiration and a positive mindset, because before that there was only team trying to win the game.

"But it is a poor goal to give away by us.

"Yes, he's unlucky because it goes through two of our players' legs on the way to Marvin Sordell, but it's a poor goal.

"I keep saying after the game we need to be more clinical, and then our forwards just aren't good enough.

"Attacking players with chances, not good enough - we've been in every game this year, even today."