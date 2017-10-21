Nigel Clough knows Burton Albion have to start showing a clinical edge in front of goal after missed chances cost them dearly in a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

While the Brewers spent long spells without the ball against Forest, they created the outstanding chances in the first half, with Lloyd Dyer seeing the best of those blocked on the line from eight yards by Eric Lichaj.

Lucas Akins was also denied in a good position, and he along with Allen were unable to turn home a tantalising ball from Sean Scannell.

With those chances falling by the wayside, it left the game open for a patchy Forest to fly out of the blocks after the break and seize the initiative with Barrie McKay's emphatic strike.

Eric Lichaj then made sure of the result after Dyer was denied a penalty - and even when Albion looked for a late reprieve, they found their accuracy wanting, meaning the Brewers are currently on their longest goal drought since earning Football League status in 2009.

Asked if the loss to Forest was the most frustrating of the season so far, Clough said: "Probably, yes, because there were opportunities there to win the game today, especially in the first half.

"We had three brilliant situations and not to get a goal again, all throughout the game we felt as if there was an opportunity there - and we didn't take them again.

"We weren't necessarily on top (in the first half), but we had the best situations.

"And when the home crowd start cheering and jeering at 42 minutes, saying 'we've had a shot', we'd had three or four great situations where we must start capitalising.

"It was similar to Forest going to Derby County last week - they played well but didn't score.

"This week, we played okay - but it's all about chances.

"It was both penalty areas in the end."

Just as when Albion got on top in their recent away games at Norwich City, Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City, it sparked an audible frustration among the home supporters.

Indeed, when David Vaughan managed Forest's first effort on target after 42 minutes at the City Ground, there were some ironic cheers from the Reds faithful.

With that the case, Clough was also left frustrated by the powerful impact a Brewers goal could have had at the time.

"I thought the first half was our chance again to win the game," he added.

"It's three brilliant situations, one great chance, and with the atmosphere around the ground at that point, I think if we'd have got a goal, then it might have been enough today."