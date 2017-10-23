Nigel Clough is convinced his side's goal drought will end soon - but admits his side's lack of goalscoring form is concerning.

The Brewers failed to find the net for a fifth successive league match in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest despite coming agonisingly close when Lloyd Dyer's 28th minute effort was blocked on the line by Eric Lichaj.

At that stage, Forest hadn't clicked and it was anyone's game as Burton looked to be on the up and almost certain of ending their drought which extends back to their 2-1 win over Fulham over five weeks ago.

But it wasn't to be, and now Clough must assess his options ahead of what are now two crucial home games against Ipswich Town on Saturday and then Barnsley next Tuesday night.

And his options could be even further depleted with the busy Lucas Akins hobbling off at half-time with a hamstring injury - with the striker possibly joining long-term absentee Liam Boyce on the treatment table for the visit of Ipswich.

Albion have quite rightly won plaudits for the way they've defended on the road, having come into the City Ground clash off the back of three away clean sheets - but it's at the other end where the problems are beginning to mount.

Not that Clough is worried - and he would know more about scoring goals than most having notched over 100 for Forest during his time on Trentside.

He knows his side need goals, but the faith in his team's strikers - the likes of Marvin Sordell, Sean Scannell, and Joe Mason - who missed out on Saturday due to a back complaint - is there for all to see.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The former Derby County manager has said time and time again that his side are getting closer to a first away goal in the Championship for over two months, but their lack of potency in front of goal is beginning to cost them dear.

And all the while their misery is compounded by the sight of Boyce - who was drafted in over the summer in a record deal - in a leg brace following his season-ending knee injury in pre-season.

The clock is ticking, and the Brewers need to find their shooting boots with four of their next six opponents in the bottom-half of the table.

"Its concerning when you're losing games and not scoring, of course it is," Clough said post-match.

"The only thing is it won't continue.

"We will get a goal sooner or later, and I hope its next week.

"Teams don’t go on not scoring and you can see we're creating

"We're not creating 10 or 15 chances in a game, but we're creating enough good ones to get a goal.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"The goalkeeper's out of the game, we hit the lad on the line today.

"That probably sums us up."