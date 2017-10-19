Nottingham Forest may have proven susceptible to the early goal this season - but Nigel Clough will be happy enough if the score is 0-0 after half-an-hour on Saturday.

Clough's Burton Albion travel to the City Ground with the aim of extending their unbeaten run on the road to four games and, ultimately, securing a first victory of the Championship season away from the Pirelli Stadium.

Given Forest's slow-starting struggles over recent weeks, Albion might see flying out of the blocks and chasing an early goal as their best chance of earning that win.

Mark Warburton's Reds are an attacking, free-passing side, but have conceded inside the first 15 minutes of their last five games in all competitions. Matej Vydra's opener in Derby County's 2-0 win over Forest on Sunday was clocked at 24 seconds.

But Burton, too, have been stung by early breakthroughs this campaign. They were 2-0 down inside 20 minutes in back-to-back defeats to Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And having seen his side thrive on the road thanks to a tight, well-organised start against Bristol City last week, Clough knows the Brewers might be best served by stifling Forest and easing themselves into the game - although he wants his side to capitalise in whichever part of the game they dominate.

"If it's 0-0 after 15 minutes or half-an-hour, that will suit us, certainly," said the Albion boss.

"The longer the game goes on, especially away from home (suits us).

"It's funny seeing the different patterns of games.

"We felt our chance at Norwich City was in the first half, our chance at Queens Park Rangers was in the first half, and at Bristol it was late in the second half.

"We have to start, whenever it comes within a game, taking those opportunities.

"But you never quite know, despite a gameplan, how it's going to pan out until you get in there, because it depends on what the opposition are going to do.

"If they don't come at you and they sit back then it gives you an opportunity to get on the front foot.

"Bristol City didn't give us that opportunity until late on."

Albion's impressive recent form on the road - they have not lost away from the Pirelli since the 5-0 thrashing at Leeds United on September 9 - is likely to face a stern test this weekend.

Three of Forest's five wins this season have come at home, and Clough knows the reaction his former club are likely to provide after defeat to arch rivals Derby at the weekend.

"I think at the moment that they're just playing well without getting the results," he added.

"Their performances have been good and they've just missed chancces.

"I didn't see all the game on Sunday, but I know they had opportunities in it.

"And they will be disappointed having lost to their local rivals, so they'll be looking to bounce back.

"They were great against Sheffield United last time at home.

"I think that's where their strength will be this season, at home.

"They are more than capable, they are another of those teams in the Championship - it's very fine margins, and they could be in the top six just as easily as where they are now."