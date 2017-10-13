Nigel Clough believes people were expecting Burton Albion to be a lamb to the slaughter at Bristol City - and he was glad his side made it much more difficult than that for the hosts.

The Brewers headed to Ashton Gate on the back of two 4-0 defeats in the lead up to the international break.

City, meanwhile, were unbeaten since the second game of the season and were eyeing up a spot in the Championship's top two come 10pm as both teams walked out for kick-off.

That chance was missed, as Albion returned to the defensively determined form that earned them goalless draws at Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers last month to get another point on the road here.

Bobby Reid had a goal ruled out for a foul and Stephen Bywater produced a couple of smart first-half saves from the same player.

Other than that, Burton's rearguard was unflappable from front to back, a vital improvement from a fortnight ago and enough to ensure Clough's side upset the form book.

"We were very good defensively tonight - very organised, no mistakes, and we posed a threat in the last 10 minutes," said Clough.

"We're a little bit disappointed that we didn't pose more of one.

"But when you're coming off the back of two 4-0 defeats at home, the priority is to keep the clean sheet and defend as a team.

"We did that tonight."

Clough had questioned his players' desire to keep the ball out of their own net as they went down to Wolverhampton Wanderers last time.

That characteristic is the bare minimum he - and Burton Albion fans - expect of the team. And it was there in abundance against the Robins.

"It was there tonight - it's been there in the last three away games.

"You think of Norwich, QPR and then here. It's three brilliant clean sheets awya from home at very difficult places to go.

"I think the feeling for everyone was that we were turning up tonight and it was almost lambs to the slaughter.

"It was as though everyone would turn up and it would be a comfortable home victory.

"But we made it very difficult, and I think Stephen has had to two long-range saves to make.

"And then Marvin Sordell's shot is in in the last 10 minutes, but for a brilliant headed clearance."