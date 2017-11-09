Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The international break has given Nigel Clough a chance to take stock of Burton Albion's season so far, but it has also provided Clough and the Brewers with a well-deserved break.

Two weeks off at random points in the season is still a novelty for the club - all part and parcel of being a Championship side - but it is certainly well deserved.

It doesn't feel like two minutes since that opening-day defeat to Cardiff City way back in August but barely three months and 20 games later, the Brewers are over a third of the way through the second Championship season in their history.

For Clough, it's welcome - and it offers the chance to look at the bigger picture in terms of the season as a whole, something that just isn't possible when the games are coming in thick and fast.

"You don't get time during the season," Clough said of the luxury of being able to sit down and have a proper look a the state of the Brewers' season so far.

"When you're playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, all you're doing is preparing for the game, analysing the game and then preparing for the next one.

"And you don't get any time to take a step back -which we can use this week - and say well, let's look over the first 16 games - we're over a third of the season now, who's done well?

"Who can improve? What can we do? (Can we change) formation, or whatever.

"Although the three centre-halves, we changed that on Saturday - that wasn't the reason we were losing games though".

"It (the break) does give us a chance to look at people who are out of the picture as well."

As for those who aren't currently in the first-team picture, Clough says they can't complain that they haven't had chance to stake a claim.

The boss has re-jigged his team of late, giving starts to Tom Flanagan, Connor Ripley Matty Lund, Matt Palmer and Hope Akpan as well as shifting away from a 3-5-2 formation to the 4-3-3 system used in Saturday's 1-0 win at Millwall.

For Clough, he reckons he's seen enough from each player to make his mind up about his starting XI going forward.

And that leaves him with plenty of decisions to be made ahead of the visit of Sheffield United next Friday night (7:45pm).

"Matt Palmer wasn't in the 18, he comes back in and plays well so he's very much in your thoughts", he added.

"The one thing is, over the course of the 16 league games and the cup games, every single player has had an opportunity already.

"We've played 19 games with the cups now, and every single player has got on the pitch.

"Apart from Harry Campbell i think in the first-team squad.

"Will Miller has been injured but every fit player has been on the pitch at some point and had a chance to prove themselves."