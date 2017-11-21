"They have both been knocking on the door a little bit.

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's point at Brentford was a fully deserved one in Nigel Clough's eyes - and the Brewers boss knows they were helped by some youthful energy in claiming another valuable draw.

The Brewers came from behind to ensure their Griffin Park clash finished 1-1 on Tuesday night, with Ben Turner supplying the equaliser in heading home Joe Sbarra's fine left-footed cross.

A fifth game in six away outings without defeat for Albion was even more impressive given Clough's side had to fight back from a goal down following Florian Jozefzoon's stunning 25-yard free-kick.

But even after watching his players produce a fiercely committed defensive display for long spells, the Brewers boss was still wondering what might have been after a breathless final 10 minutes in which Burton threatened to complete the turnaround.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"I thought it was a deserved point for our night's work," said Clough.

"With a little bit better play in the last 10 minutes, we had opportunities to go and win the game.

"But having said that, the goal we have conceded is a wonder free-kick again that has flown in the top corner from 25 or 30 yards.

"Apart from that, Stephen Bywater has not had too much to do tonight."

The catalyst for Albion's winning goal was Sbarra, who sparked the counter-attack that ultimately led to him curling home the goal-saving cross.

He and fellow substitute Will Miller helped add some timely energy to Burton's forward play in the late stages.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

It was just another example of the Burton adage that, if they are good enough, they are old enough.

"It was both Joe Sbarra and Will Miller - I thought they both gave us a bit," added Clough, who will now want to see his players carry this performance back to the Pirelli Stadium against Sunderland on Saturday.

"They have both been knocking on the door a little bit.

"Joe, now he has sorted his contract out, he'll be in and around the squad.

"Will Miller has only been fit for a week or so, so it's good to have them both available.

"We have no problems throwing the youngsters on in any situation.

"Sometimes you say, we've got nothing to lose.

"Some of the senior players haven't been particularly sparkling, so why not give the youngsters a go?"