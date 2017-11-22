Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough was impressed with his side's attitude after Burton Albion went a goal down against Brentford on Tuesday night, with the Brewers battling back to secure another away point.

Albion refused to let their heads drop despite going a goal down to a spectacular Florian Jozefzoon strike that threatened to sucker-punch the Brewers.

But they carried on battling and eventually got their reward when Ben Turner stooped at the back-post to turn home Joe Sbarra's cross late on.

Clough asked his side for a reaction to Friday night's 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United and he got that, and then some at Griffin Park.

(Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

"I thought, apart from the goal that set us back 10 or 15 minutes after half-time, we frustrated Brentford." Clough said.

"We had a couple of situations ourselves in the first-half.

"Ben Turner should have scored in the first couple of minutes from a corner as well with a header.

"And we pulled one back to Sean Scannell.

"But Stephen Bywater's not had an awful lot to do tonight.

"So I think we did what we do well sometimes away from home, we nullify the opposition.

Nullify the opposition they did, but when Jozefzoon struck home one of the best free-kicks those inside Griffin Park are likely to see this season, it was hard to imagine any other outcome than a Brentford win.

But the Brewers stuck to their task and instead of chasing an equaliser, they waited it out and avoided the catastrophe of conceding a second goal and allowing the hosts to put the game to bed.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

And that’s what pleased Clough the most post-match - his side's nouse in being able to wait for their opportunity and not chase the game.

Once they seized their chance to get back into the game, there was more where that came from and they could have even won it.

"I thought for the 15 minutes after that (Brentford's goal) we stayed in the game," he added.

"And then we grew into the game and got the equaliser.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It was then up for grabs.

"It was a toss-up between who was going to try and get the winner and I thought we had the better situations.

"We just didn’t make the most of them."

There were murmurs post-match that Clough's side had come to set up negatively on the road, but he paid Brentford a back-handed compliment by saying that the Brewers can't afford to come and play football against teams like the Bees.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Albion set up with their familiar three-at-the-back system, but deployed Matty Lund and Sean Scannell in front of the wing-backs to offer Lucas Akins and Tom Flanagan some extra protection.

It certainly worked - and Clough added that he wants his side's to be positive but they have to be solid first.

"We played like that at Forest, but we made a mistake for the first goal again," he said.

"And we played like that at Bristol City late on.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"This might sound strange but it's meant to be a positive.

"Because we want people going forward and breaking, but we want to do it from a position of solidity."