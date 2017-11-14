Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough is looking forward to having Ryan Delaney back in training with Burton Albion to see what he can offer the Brewers.

The 22-year-old defender is returning to Albion following a hugely successful 10-month loan spell with Cork City.

During that time, he helped the side clinch the League of Ireland Premier Division and FAI Cup double, as well as earning a call-up to the Republic of Ireland under-21s squad and developing into an imposing centre-half.

While Delaney - signed from Wexford Youths in the summer of 2016 - is ineligible to play for the Brewers until January, he will be back training with Burton later this month after a well-earned break.

(Image: Steve Parkin)

And the defender will then be assessed by the Brewers as they look at how best to utilise him ahead of the second half of the campaign.

"I spoke to the Cork manager John Caulfield on a regular basis about him - and he's been delighted with how he's done," said Clough.

"Obviously to win the double is an incredible achievement for them.

"He's got a couple of weeks off now because he's not had a break with playing all over the summer.

"And then he'll be back with us at the end of the month.

"We'll assess him at the end of December, training wise, and see what the next move is with him.

"It's certainly done him good, getting out there and playing week in and week out."

The Championship would prove a step up in standard for Delaney from the League of Ireland's top flight.

But Clough points to the likes of Sean Maguire at Preston North End - a former Cork teammate of Delaney's - as examples of players who have bridged the gap and made a big impact.

"There are players who come over from that league all the time," he added.

"Preston have got a couple who are doing well.

"It is a well-travelled route, so we'll see how he (Delaney) looks in December.

"There aren't too many 6ft 2ins centre-halves or wing-backs, so we're looking forward to seeing him back in training."