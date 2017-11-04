The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough has made four changes for this afternoon's match against Millwall at the Den (3pm).

Clough has opted for a departure from the standard 3-5-2 formation that has been a staple of his side this season, deciding instead on a 4-4-3 system.

As a result, Matt Palmer, Tom Flanagan, Stephen Bywater and Marvin Sordell all come into the side to start against the Lions, with Hope Akpan, Stephen Warnock, Connor Ripley and Lucas Akins dropping out.

Kyle McFadzean - an injury doubt after suffering a broken nose in Tuesday night's 4-2 defeat to Barnsley - retains his place, but is moved out to right-back.

Ben Turner partners Jake Buxton at centre-back, with Flanagan taking up the left-back role.

Matty Lund keeps his spot alongside Luke Murphy in the three-man midfield after notching his first league goal for Albion against the Tykes, while Palmer is back for his first start since August's 2-1 win over Birmingham City.

Sean Scannell, Sordell and Lloyd Dyer complete a pacy front-line with Akins getting a well-deserved rest this time, joining Ripley, Warnock, Tom Naylor, Jamie Allen, Luke Varney and Will Miller on the bench.

Miller is included in a matchday squad for Albion for the first time since his return this summer, having struggled with a hamstring problem since joining on transfer deadline day.