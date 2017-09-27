Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough was pleased with his players' endeavour and willingness to stand up and be counted during Tuesday's 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

The Brewers were ultimately brushed aside by a clinical Villa performance that saw the visitors race into a 3-0 lead at half-time, goals from Keinan Davis, Albert Adomah and Robert Snodgrass putting Villa out of sight by the break.

The visitors were content to sit deeper and soak up Albion pressure in the second half, with Clough's side enjoying plenty of territory as they pushed for a response.

But they were thwarted by a dominant Villa backline, and the Brewers' hard work left them exposed at the back, substitutes Scott Hogan and Josh Onomah combining late on as the latter rounded off a comprehensive display by Steve Bruce's side.

Albion might have been handed a lesson in how to finish off their chances, but they did not hide. The likes of Sean Scannell and Jamie Allen kept looking for the ball as they sought to maintain the intensity of recent displays, and Allen in particular did not shy away from a battle between experienced midfield pair Glenn Whelan and Conor Hourihane.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

And one silver lining from an ugly night at the Pirelli was that, just as with the 5-0 defeat to Leeds United earlier this month, it was more a case another top quality Championship side doing what they do best, rather than Albion looking distinctly under par.

"Nobody did," said Clough when discussing the willingness of his players to keep pushing, despite the scoreline.

"That was the nice thing for us as well, nobody did. You come in 3-0 down against Aston Villa, it would be easy for people to hide.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"Nobody did that, we kept going right through to the end.

"Everybody wanted the ball. Once again, that's the character that we're going to need in the next seven or eight months.

"I thought Sean Scannell was outstanding as well. That's his first 90 minutes I think, and he looked strong, and he looked sharp.

"So we're delighted with him tonight, and everybody."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

After playing a key role in Albion's clean sheets at Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers over the last fortnight, Jake Buxton saw the topsy-turvy nature of football firsthand on Tuesday night.

It was a difficult night for the captain, who - along with the rest of the Brewers - struggled to deal with the pace and quality from Davis, Adomah, Jonathan Kodjia.

Clough is certain that it won't take long for his charges to get over their Villa mauling, though.

"Jake Buxton has come in shaking his head," added the Brewers boss.

"As good as he was on Saturday, that's how poor he was tonight.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"He looked as though he'd got his boots on the wrong feet in the second half at times!

"He's another one, he got us a clean sheet on Saturday with his performance at QPR and he's disappointed with the way he played tonight - but he'll come back."