Nigel Clough reckons getting into half-time against Bristol City with their defence intact was crucial - and he has praised the squad for their overall contribution as the Brewers recorded a third consecutive 0-0 draw away from home.

Albion managed to keep fourth-placed City quiet on a frustrating night for the hosts, with Bobby Reid and Josh Brownhill both denied as Stephen Bywater was kept busy early on.

It was the first time since last month's stalemate with QPR at Loftus Road that the Brewers had managed to get into the break level and without a goal conceded - and Clough knows how important that proved to be.

Clough had openly questioned his team's desire to keep the ball out of the back of their net after those 4-0 drubbings by Aston Villa and Wolves before the international break.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But there can be no doubt about the desire of his side at Ashton Gate, with that extending to the substitutes that came off the bench, too.

The likes of Matty Lund, Lloyd Dyer and Marvin Sordell are all battling to come back into the side having rotated in and out of the starting line-up this term.

And all three, Sordell in particular, staked a claim for a regular role in Clough's side going forward by threatening to help Albion secure a last-gasp first away win of the campaign.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"Everybody (put in a shift), all 14 players all took part today, every one of them showed that," Clough said after the match on Friday night.

"The gameplan was to keep Bristol City quiet early on, even the first hour of the game.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It was a big boost to get in (to half-time) at 0-0 actually.

"When you've gone in the last two games at 3-0 down, game over, it was a big boost for the lads to get in at 0-0.

"Like some of the away games at the end of last season, it just opened up the last 10 or 15 minutess.

"They're pressing for a goal, and then we bring Marvin Sordell and Lloyd Dyer on to try to exploit that space - and they very nearly did."