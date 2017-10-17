Nigel Clough has praised the performance of Burton Albion goalkeeper Stephen Bywater so far this season - and he says Bywater's form means Middlesbrough loanee Connor Ripley will have to wait for his chance in a starting role.

The Brewers produced another shut-out on the road - their third consecutive away clean sheet - in Friday's goalless draw at Bristol City, with Bywater called into action a handful of times to deny the high-flying Robins.

An early barrage from City saw Bobby Reid go close twice, but the former Derby County man - who has started every one on Burton's league games so far this season - was equal to his efforts, and helped to ensure any memories of those back-to-back four-goal defeats before the international break were long gone.

It was the latest in a string of impressive performances so far this season from the Albion stopper.

Apart from the second goal in the 4-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers last month, in which he parried Ruben Neves' tame free-kick into the direction of Romain Saiss, Bywater has largely done well.

And with up-and-coming Boro loanee Ripley breathing down his neck, the 36-year-old needs to keep impressing manager Nigel Clough after his boss put his faith in him towards the back end of last season's Championship survival effort.

"He's been excellent," said Clough after the draw at Bristol City.

"He's made one mistake - the second goal against Wolves two weeks ago.

"That is since he came into the team at Birmingham at the back end of last season.

"He looks calm, his handling's been very good.

"And we've got a very good second choice in Connor Ripley who was brought in to play, really.

"But Stephen's been so good that we can't leave him out at the moment.

"Connor will get a game at some point throughout the season, but Stephen's been exemplary so far."