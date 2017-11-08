Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's season starts now according to Nigel Clough, and he reckons that the current international break could be a watershed moment for his side after their difficult start to the season.

The Brewers have found life in the Championship hard once again, but managed their first away win of the campaign on Saturday after their 1-0 triumph over Millwall at the Den.

They've struggled at home, though, and have watched leads slip through their grasp and been too wasteful in front of goal for a side that is hoping to avoid a relegation back to League One this term.

Bur for Clough - the 15 game mark is enough of a gauge as to how his side have started, and he is keen to put the results of the early stages of the Brewers' campaign behind them.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

And that includes the 2-1 wins over Fulham and Birmingham City - and even their Millwall success.

"I hope so, it's almost a 30-game season for us now," Clough said on Wednesday of kick-starting his side's season after the break.

"We can do nothing about what's gone now.

"We said that to the players before the game on Saturday, actually.

(Image: Brandon Griffiths/Epic Action Imagery)

"Once we'd lost to Barnsley we had a meeting and we looked at the goals we had conceded.

"We know we should have done better with the first two and the fourth one.

"There's not much you can do about the third one.

"We said to them: 'we can't afford to feel sorry for ourselves, forget everything that's gone - our season starts now'.

"That's the sort of feeling that we're trying to nurture now, and say 'right, let's forget about the first 16 games, even the odd ones that we've won.'

"Let's start from now and make sure we get the other 37 points that we need."

International breaks are somewhat of a novelty for Burton as a club - given the lack of time off for clubs in League One and below.

It can get frustrating for fans desperate for their football fix who aren't used to a stop-start season.

(Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

And Clough would sooner get the games out of the way than have them in rapid succession once they do return next Friday night at home to Sheffield United.

The hectic festive schedule then kicks off - with the Brewers at it right up until February.

"Incredible," Clough said of the very thought of Burton Albion being on an international break.

"This is our third international break (this season).

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

"But what this means is that you cram the games in and when they do come, they come thick and fast.

"There not spread out as much as they could be, to help you over the course of the season - but that's the nature of international breaks."