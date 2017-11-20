Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough reckons that Burton Albion's next two matches will give him an indication as to whether his side are capable of pulling off another Championship survival mission.

The Brewers face Brentford on Tuesday night (7:45pm) before hosting Sunderland on Saturday (3pm), with the Albion manager looking for a return of those performances against the likes of Millwall, Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest.

Although Burton only came away with three points - against Millwall - Clough was enthused by those performances in particular because, on another day, he believes his side would have come away with more to show for their endeavours.

But those games have gone, and he is now turning his attentions to two sides that pose their own threats to the Brewers.

"I think the next two," Clough replied when asked if the upcoming matches would give him an inkling as to his team's desire to fight it out in the league.

"I think the next two will, maybe not in terms of results even, but the performances will go a long way to decide whether we will stay in this league or not."

Clough then conceded that it has been difficult to judge his side in recent weeks because of the way their performances have not corresponded with results.

The Brewers were desperately unlucky not to pick results up against Ipswich Town and Barnsley, but at the same time they were on the right side of a refereeing decision and escaped from Millwall with a win.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

And given the nature of the performances that Burton have been putting in recently, it made it all the more perplexing for Clough that his side played as poorly as they did in the 3-1 loss to Sheffield United on Friday night.

"It's difficult because we haven't played badly in the last few weeks - that's why Friday night disappointed us, he added.

"Because we didn't play badly at Forest - especially in the first-half.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"Against Ipswich we were very good and Barnsley for the majority of the game we were good.

"At Millwall we've won 1-0 and battled.

"So in the last four or five games we've battled and that's why Friday night was diappointing.

"We haven't played that badly and we've not got our rewards - as usual.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"It's about getting back to those sorts of performances - battling and scrapping.

"Because thats what we have to do more than anybody - we have to scrap.

"We know we're not as good as the other teams, but that doesn't stop us fighting."

And as for personnel expected to appear at Griffin Park in a Brewers shirt, Clough said that Lloyd Dyer could be a doubt after struggling with a hamstring complaint on Friday, and that Tuesday night could come too soon for John Brayford and Joe Mason.

(Image: Dan Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

"Lloyd's just got a tight hamstring," Clough added.

"He came off as soon as he felt it, which is what we always tell him to do.

"If he stays on it develops into 6-8 weeks out, so he came off before there was any great damage.

"But we'll see how he is for Brentford.

"John Brayford's coming on but it might be a bit too soon for him. Joe Mason too, but it also might be too early for him.

"And everybody else should be okay, we hope."