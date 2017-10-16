Nigel Clough reckons Burton Albion were all the better for a rest after his side bounced back from consecutive defeats with a clean sheet in their draw with Bristol City on Friday night.

The Brewers' third consecutive 0-0 draw on the road now ensures that those back-to-back 4-0 defeats to Aston Villa and Wolves before the international break seem a world away, and now gives Albion a chance to kick-start their season.

Their hosts will probably have wished for the break in the domestic calendar to hold off for a few more weeks as they missed out on the chance to go second in the Championship.

But as it was, Clough's men came away from the south-west on Friday evening with another morale-boosting point on the road - and more importantly another clean sheet.

It was also a chance to banish the demons of those chastening home defeats, and now the Brewers can look ahead in earnest to a trip to the City Ground on Saturday against a Nottingham Forest side that have only picked up two wins in their last nine league matches.

"That's why it (the international break) helped I think, because it festers a little bit, those last two results," said Clough post-match.

"I know someone said after the Wolves defeat, do you wish you were back out there on the Tuesday?

"We didn't - we wanted two weeks to get over it and to come back and recover a little bit mentally more than physically.

"I think the break did us good, and I think that is more of what we are about.

"We've talked about - we've done it at QPR and Norwich in the last three away games.

"To get three clean sheets at those sorts of places, tonight included, are brilliant performances."

Goalkeeper Stephen Bywater was called into action on a number of occasions, denying Bobby Reid twice and tipping a speculative Josh Brownhill effort round the post.

But apart from those chances - and a disallowed Reid goal for a foul on Luke Murphy in the build-up - City were limited by a resolute Burton defence.

Clough's side did their homework, and it paid off - again.

"They're confident, as much as anything," Clough said of the high-flying Robins.

"I think their two strikers give them a chance in every game, and also the two centre-halves.

"You look at the strength up there in the middle of the pitch, and they have two centre-halves who are as good as anything in the league.

"(They've got) good midfielders and two centre-forwards who will get goals.

"We were very much aware of the form that they are in, scoring threes and fours.

"I think we probably benefited from the international break more than them, and I think they probably would have wanted to have played a few days after the last game.

"But we were happy to get a break."