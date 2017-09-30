Nigel Clough says it has been a "horrible week" for his Burton Albion side - and he admits they were too easy to score against in Saturday afternoon's 4-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Promotion-hopefuls Wolves showed exactly why many fancy them to push for a top-two spot with an electric performance out of the blocks at the Pirelli Stadium, with Diogo Jota and Romain Saiss both finding the net inside 11 minutes to give Albion a mountain to climb.

Ruben Vinagre then struck before the break, while Leo Bonatini's late fourth meant it was back-to-back four-goal defeats for Clough's men, who struggled to land a meaningful blow on either Nuno Espirito Santo's side or Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

While Burton sit above the relegation zone by a point after 11 games, the defeat means Albion head into the next international break under a cloud, despite the week promising much when they came close to beating Queens Park Rangers seven days ago in a goalless draw.

"It's been a horrible week," said Clough.

"We got a point at QPR, and we should've won it in the first half.

"But it's been a horrible week.

"I wish it (the international break) was longer."

Burton have now found themselves 3-0 down at half-time on three occasions this term, following the Villa game on Tuesday and the 5-0 humbling at Leeds United back at the start of the month.

That would provide them with a mountainous challenge against any team.

And Clough knows that, in the face of the quality of teams like Wolves and Villa - both of whom were ruthlessly efficicent and clinical at the Pirelli Stadium - it will prove too much.

"It wasn't good enough," added Clough on his team's performance on Saturday.

"You are 2-0 down after 10 minutes of the game, and against the sides of the quality that they have, it's not game over, but it is almost.

"When you gift two goals as we did today, it was too easy to score against us.

"But it's my responsibility. I take full responsibility for the last two games."