Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough knows his side have to work that little bit harder to compete with the rest of the Championship's financial clout in the transfer market - and he has revealed the extraordinary lengths his side went to in their bid to land midfielder Jamie Allen.

The Brewers are currently away in Spain on a warm-weather training camp after back-to-back 4-0 defeats to Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the aim of pushing back towards the form that saw them defeat Fulham and grind out 0-0 draws at Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers in previous weeks.

Clough is well aware that, for all the money big-spending teams like Wolves and Villa possess, Burton have to help themselves when playing those sides and not give them even more of an edge.

He has made no secret of the fact that, if his charges work as hard as they did last season when they secured that memorable Championship survival, they are able to trump teams that spend big - as they did against the likes of Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday last term.

And the Brewers' boss knows that such effort - which he openly admits was not in evidence at the weekend - needs to return, and soon.

However, that effort is not exclusive to the Pirelli pitch.

It goes beyond the field and the dugout and right into the heart of the club - and the offices.

Former Derby County manager Clough uses the example of Allen's deadline-day signing at the Pirelli to illustrate just how much effort goes on behind the scenes.

Allen - who has impressed with an eye-catching string of performances in the last month - arrived from Rochdale and signed for the Brewers minutes before the 11pm deadline on August 31, while Albion were without an official football secretary.

Clough knows full well the lengths that staff went to in the Pirelli offices to get that deal over the line.

And he hopes that level of commitment will be reflected by those pulling on the black and yellow of Burton Albion once the international break concludes.

"That's a few years' wage bill for us," Clough replied when asked about the cost of Wolves' Ruben Neves, who moved to Molineux from FC Porto in the summer for around £15 million and excelled at the Pirelli on Saturday.

"There's nothing we can do apart from keep the effort up that we put in week in, week out.

"And the club as a whole, we're at our maximum competing, as we keep saying, at this level.

"When you get to things like transfer deadline day and week, people don't realise the things that you're trying to do.

"You don't have lots of staff who can come in and do things.

"The staff we have off the pitch and on the pitch work unbelievably hard just to give us a chance of surviving.

"Not guaranteed, not threatening the top six, just to have a chance of surviving.

"When you read about all these deals being done late on, our girls in the office were working late as well.

"One lady came in in her pyjamas to help out on transfer deadline night, when we're trying to get in Jamie Allen, which went through at 10.57pm.

"We were between secretaries at the time, that was the way it fell - which was unfortunate.

"Fleur (commercial director Fleur Robinson) came in with the other ladies in the office.

"I keep stressing it, we haven't got loads of staff.

"But like they did, like the players, it's above and beyond and working that much harder to try to make the difference.

"We haven't got £16 million to spend on a player - we haven't even got £1.6 million to spend on a player.

"All we can do is make that much harder to work all over the club to bridge that gap."