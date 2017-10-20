Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough isn't worried about the possibility of his side getting a reputation for setting up defensively as the Brewers' bid to stay in the Championship continues with a trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (3pm).

Albion head to the City Ground looking to avenge last term's 4-3 opening-day defeat, but more importantly will be looking to keep their impressive away run of three clean sheets on the bounce going.

Following up Friday night's 0-0 draw with high-flying Bristol City with a positive result at the club who Clough notched over 100 goals for would be another step in the right direction for the Brewers, as they seek to make the most of a stretch of games against teams who struggled last term following a tricky start.

Although Burton's four consecutive 0-0 away draws look impressive on the outset, and they certainly are, such a game-plan risks accusations from opposite players of being 'boring' or not 'entertaining enough' - with City defender Bailey Wright scathing in his assessment of the Brewers display at Ashton Gate.

Just ask Jose Mourinho, who has come under fire this week for just that following a couple of uninspiring displays from his Manchester United despite the attacking wealth at his disposal.

At the opposite end of the scales sit Burton, and as Clough agreed on Wednesday at the press conference building up to his latest return to the City Ground, it's very much a case of needs must.

Clough cites the reverse fixture of Saturday's match - the opening-day goal-fest which the Brewers lost 4-3 - as the perfect example of his side entertaining, but ultimately failing to come away from the match with nothing to show for their hard work on a hot August day.

"We do what we have to do to try and get a result and to try and win games," said Clough.

"Our job is to stay in the championship. That's it, nothing else.

"So it comes down to what we think is the best way of doing that.

"We talked about it last season when we went to Forest and we lost 4-3.

"Everyone went 'oh fantastic, didn't Burton play well?' - we lost 4-3, and got no points.

"We went to Leeds United and it was 'didn't you play well'? We lost 2-0.

"We went to Aston Villa and lost 2-1.

"We've just ground out three points that we didn't have at this stage from those sports of perfortmances.

"We got pats on the back, but no points.

"Our job is to get points, not to get pats on the back - and ultimately that's what it comes down to."

Regarding Wright's comments, Clough said he wasn't sure what the Australian centre-back could have expected from the Brewers having just been subjected to back-to-back home defeats to Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And, given that Burton only managed to survive an immediate relegation back to League One by a point last term, Clough underlined just how important that point against Bristol could be come next May.

"We think we've improved and if he's saying about how we set up like that, well, we just lost two games 4-0 at home - how does he want us to set up?" Clough added.

"The players don't like losing 4-0 as well.

"If we keep saying 'oh let's keep attacking and attacking', we'll concede another goal and another goal - it doesn't go on like that.

"Not at all - a point at Bristol City on a Friday night when they've been unbeaten for 11 games, if we manage to stay up, they're the ones we'll look back on."