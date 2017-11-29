Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough has suggested Ben Fox could come into the Burton Albion squad for Saturday's trip to Derby County - less than a week after returning from a loan spell with Tamworth FC.

The Brewers academy graduate was recalled from the National League North Lambs on Tuesday, just a month into his second youth loan stint with the club.

Fox had previously been with Solihull Moors in the National League after starring in Albion's early-season Carabao Cup wins over Oldham Athletic and Cardiff City.

He scored his first senior goal for Burton in that Cardiff clash.

Having seen the Burton-born player impress while gaining more experience in non-league football, Clough now wants to have the 19-year-old available for the Brewers.

So with Joe Sbarra and Will Miller having made telling impacts in the last two games, could the young midfielder be another option to add a spark off the bench against the Rams?

Asked if Fox was being brought back to play a part in the first-team squad, Clough said: "Yes, definitely. He has still been training with us a couple of times a week, and he's done very well in training.

"We know he's been playing regular football, and we want everybody available.

"If he can come on and have a more positive impact than the subs that came on on Saturday (in the 2-0 defeat to Sunderland), then he might be in the 18 for the Derby game.

"Because that is what you are looking for, you're looking for somebody to come on and make an impact when they're a sub.

"One thing we don't like is sulky subs.

"I don't know if they were sulking or not, but the three that came on didn't have the impact that their subs did."