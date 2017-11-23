Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough is targeting a return to the home form of last season when Sunderland visit the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The league's bottom club arrive with a new manager at the helm in former Wales boss Chris Coleman, who oversaw his side's first game on Tuesday night - a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Sunderland owner Ellis Short will be hoping that the often talked about 'new manager bounce' will help his side off the foot of the Championship table.

It would be fair to say that Saturday's match is the first real 'must-win' game of the season for the Brewers, with a victory widening the gap between the two sides to six points with Burton in the last relegation spot on 14 points with the resurgent Bolton on 13 points.

And for Clough , he is hoping that the Pirelli can feel like home again with Albion currently on a run of five straight defeats at home.

Albion's impressive away form has been one of the talking points of the season so far, but there is a sense that the side can't enjoy their travels because their home record is so poor.

When his side pick up valuable points away from home, as they have done on a number of occasions this term, the same questions are being asked about the correlation between Albion's home and away form.

And that is something he hopes will be put to bed on Saturday with the visit of the Wearsiders.

"It's just at home that's the problem," Clough admitted after the Brewers' 1-1 draw with Brentford.

"Away from home I think we've defended much better and made far fewer mistakes than we have at the Pirelli.

"That's something we have to address starting this Saturday.

"It's strange how it's turned around this season.

"Our away form has been better than the home form, so we are going to have to start getting something at home."

As for the turnaround in the Brewers' form at home and on the road, Clough was at a loss to explain just why this season has panned out as it has.

"I've no idea," a flabbergasted Clough added.

"Honestly? I've absolutely no idea.

"It's not as if we're changing much about the way we play at home or whatever.

"It's just that we seem to make all of our mistakes at home."

Albion haven't been playing badly at home - evidenced by the defeats to Ipswich and Barnsley - but they will be the first to admit they have let their standards fall way shorter than those expected.

Playing at the Pirelli has almost gone from being a joy to a burden this term, with Burton picking up just seven points from their home fixtures this term.

Contrast that to the 17 gained by this time last season, and it paints a picture of a team struggling to adapt to the expectation of coming out and breaking sides down.

And for Clough, that's why his side are struggling - they frustrate teams better than they do when tasked with breaking them down.

"Maybe that's it," he continued.

"The onus isn't on us to go and create or play or anything.

"We can be a little bit more defensive, as we have to be.

"We can't come and go toe-to-toe with Brentford.

"So we have to frustrate them and I thought we did that very well."