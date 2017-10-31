Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough believes Burton Albion should have taken all six points from their last two home games against Barnsley and Ipswich Town.

Instead, the Brewers are still sat on 10 points from 15 games after falling to a 4-2 defeat against the Tykes at the Pirelli Stadium tonight, three days after losing 2-1 to the Tractor Boys.

Albion showed fine character - and no shortness of quality - as they equalised twice during a breathless first half, Matty Lund making it 1-1 and Lloyd Dyer ensuring it was 2-2 at the break.

But while Burton enjoyed much of the territory and play after the break, they failed to find a decisive breakthrough, and Joe Williams' stunning 30-yard drive gave Barnsley the impetus to go on and secure all three points.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

For Clough, that one moment of magic summed up how things are going against his side at this stage of the season.

"It's another game we should've won," said the Brewers boss.

"That's two in four days that we should have six points from - we've got none.

"Having got back to 2-2 right at the end of the first half, it was only us in the second half.

"And then somebody produces that. I don't know how long he's going to play for, but he'll never score one like that again.

"But that's the way it's gone.

"Having got back into at 1-1, then there's a mix-up between Kyle McFadzean and Ben Turner.

"Even the little bit of misfortune, Connor Ripley has made a good save and it's rebounded straight to their lad - it can go anywhere.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"And the first one has ricocheted straight into his path.

"It's a little bit of misfortune, but it's not good defensively for those.

"Having got back into it, there's only one team looking as though they were going to win it in the second half before the strike - spectacular doesn't do it justice."

Clough and his coaching staff will once again have to pick the Burton players up and push for a quick response in Saturday's trip to Millwall.

And while Albion are famed for their unbreakable character, their resolve is being tested at the moment.

"It (Williams' decisive goal) is just one of those," added Clough.

"Unfortunately, that's how it is going at the moment.

"It is very, very harsh on the players in the game.

"The last two home games are very, very harsh results for us."