Nigel Clough reckons Burton Albion's next opponents, Bristol City, will be challenging for a play-off place following their strong start to the season.

The Brewers travel to the south-west on Friday night with the task of overcoming fourth-place Bristol, who have flown out of the blocks this season and are now unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions - earning boss Lee Johnson the September manager of the month award.

More worryingly for the Brewers, they are unbeaten at home so far this term - with five wins coming from seven matches for a team that seems to have got over last term's nosedive in the second-half of the campaign after a similar start.

And the Brewers' manager reckons they should be challenging for a top-six spot after a good summer of recruitment that has seen them bring in the likes of Famara Diédhiou, Nathan Baker and former Albion forward Cauley Woodrow.

But perhaps the best bit of business over the summer was keeping defender Aiden Flint - September's Championship player of the month.

The Derbyshire-born centre-back had been the subjected of two transfer bids by Birmingham City, but Johnson was steadfast in his efforts to keep hold of the coveted centre-back.

All of the above is why Clough knows his side will be in for a real test at what is expected to be a rocking Ashton Gate.

"Definitely," replied Clough when asked about whether Johnson would be happy with his squad following a busy summer.

"I think I've read what he has said, and he's very very happy with his squad.

"After the window, keeping hold of the players.

"I think they had bids for certain players in the window and they've kept hold of them and have an extremely strong squad now.

"I think they will be up there challenging for that top six, along with many of the other clubs like them.

"Once again, it's the Huddersfield effect.

"They'll have sat down in the summer and thought, 'what do we need to have a go?'

"I think they're going to do that this season. It might be this season, it might be next season.

"They are a big club and have got as much chance as anybody of challenging for the top six."

One thing that could work in the Brewers' favour is the chance that the international break could have come at the worst possible time for Bristol - and probably the best for Burton.

Heading down to Bristol off the back of consecutive 4-0 defeats to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa could enable Burton to view the break as a watershed moment in their season.

However, Clough not is hesitant to expect the break to have a similar effect on Bristol.

"You never quite know," he said of the possibility of the break slowing Albion's hosts down.

"I think the momentum that you can build up won't be reduced or diminished that much in 13 days.

"They will be ticking over, and I think when you are winning games as they are, you can't wait for the next one to come along.

"And if it's 13 days, you're still looking forward to it."