Nigel Clough says Millwall's promising start to the Championship season has not shocked anybody at Burton Albion.

The Lions returned to the second-tier via the League One play-offs in May and they were quickly marked out as one of the pre-season favourites for relegation, like the Brewers.

But Millwall have set about upsetting those predictions, with 17 points to their name from 15 games leaving them seven clear of the drop zone and the same tally above Albion ahead of the pair meeting at the Den tomorrow (3pm).

All four of their League victories this season - including triumphs over promotion chasers Norwich City and Leeds United - have come on home soil.

And parallels have been drawn between the Lions' intimidating home form and the way Burton tore out of the blocks at the Pirelli Stadium last season.

"They haven't shocked us, because we thought (they would be) exactly like they are," said Clough.

"Even from the first day of the season, we had reports they went to Nottingham Forest and lost 1-0 and had something like 20-odd shots, they could've been 3-0 up inside 20 minutes.

"They set their stall out at the start of the season to be positive.

"Like us last season, they will see their home form as crucial to staying in the league."

Burton have struggled to replicate that strength at home so far this season.

They have lost five of their eight games at the Pirelli, including the last four in a row, during which time they have conceded 14 goals.

That has played a part in Albion's worst run of form since the 2011/12 campaign - but Clough knows there is still plenty of time to turn things around from a struggle that they have rarely been used to during an era of unprecedented success for the club.

"I think it's the first time in nearly 20 years that the club has had a poor run," he added.

"But at this level, it's inevitable at some point.

"We had that nine-game span last season (around Christmas), and although we'd had some good results before, I didn't think within that nine games that we played as well as we have in the last few.

"It's different ways of looking at it.

"The only thing is it gives us more time, with 30-odd games to go, it still gives us time to address it."