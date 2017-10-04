Burton Albion take a break from Championship action this weekend as the top two flights of domestic English football are put on hold while international matches take centre stage.

But that should not mean Brewers fans have to take a Saturday off as well, with plenty of our local non-league clubs in action.

This Saturday (October 7) is the seventh annual Non League Day, and the likes of Gresley FC and Stapenhill will continue their campaigns on home soil.

Non-league clubs will be making the most of this weekend's Premier League and Championship break, and are utilising various initiatives, such as Non League Day, to try to encourage more fans to support their local sides.

(Image: Steve Parkin/Burton Albion FC)

What is Non-League Day?

As their website explains: "Non-League Day was set up by James Doe in 2010 as a social media experiment, after being inspired by a pre-season trip to Devon to watch Queens Park Rangers play at Tavistock.

"It has now grown to become an annual part of the football calendar, backed by Premier League and Football League clubs, MPs, celebrities, media organisations, charities and most importantly the non-league clubs themselves and the fans who turn up on the day."

Use the hashtag #nonleagueday to interact on social media with fellow football fans who will be attending non-league matches up and down the country.

Where are my local non-league clubs in Burton and South Derbyshire?

Evo-Stik NPL Division One South side Gresley have struggled for form so far this term - with a 2-1 loss to Stamford at the Moat on Tuesday night leaving them at the bottom of the table.

Saturday, however, gives them an opportunity to galvanise their season away from the league, with their FA Trophy campaign beginning at home to Bedworth United (3pm).

Stapenhill are also in cup action on home soil this weekend. The Swans - who have been in fine form on the road this season - host Ashbourne in the Derbyshire Senior Cup at Edge Hill, having been beaten 3-2 by Teversal in the East Midlands Counties League Premier Division last night.

Elsewhere, Rocester face an important trip to Loughborough University (3pm), who currently trail them by three points in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Newhall United can move to the top of their Midlands Regional Alliance Premier Division Cup group with a victory at Melbourne Dynamo, meanwhile.

They lost the reverse fixture 4-3 at home to Dynamo last month.