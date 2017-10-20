Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton knows that his side will be pushed to the limit by a Burton Albion side who's away form has dramatically improved over the last few matches.

Burton and Forest have history, with Brewers manager Nigel Clough the second-top scorer in the Reds' history, and it's all set up for the visitors to claim their first away win at the City Ground after coming narrowly close in last term's 4-3 opening day defeat.

The Brewers are inching closer to three points on the road, with consecutive clean sheets away from the Pirelli Stadium against Norwich City, Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City just missing that winning goal.

Burton have certainly come close to their first away goal since Jackson Irvine's superb strike against Hull City, with Marvin Sordell's shot diverted away by the head of Bristol's Aden Flint as they looked for the ultimate smash-and-grab victory at Ashton Gate.

And from Warburton's comments in the build-up to Saturday's clash, it's clear to see that he's done his homework and is well aware of the effect that Clough's connection with the club could possible have on his players.

"There are no easy games," the former Brentford manager told Forest's website.

"You have to have respect for your opponents, home and away. Nigel's affiliation with the club is well documented ad we look forward to welcoming him to The City Ground.

"They will come here on the back of a good performance against Bristol City, a tough place to go, where they picked up a good away point.

"They are resilient, hard-working, well-organised, determined and they have quality and pace and power up top. We have analysed them as we do with every other team in the league and we look forward to a tough encounter."