Burton Albion travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest as they look to continue their good away form with a fourth consecutive clean sheet on the road today (3pm).

The Brewers have been in fine fettle at the back, but they are lacking goals and there is a belief around the Pirelli Stadium that they could catch a struggling Nottingham Forest side cold after their 2-0 loss to arch-rivals Derby County last weekend.

Albion have banished the demons from those back-to-back 4-0 losses at the Pirelli Stadium to Aston Villa and table-topping Wolves before the international break with a 0-0 draw at Bristol City last Friday night and will be hoping to carry on that good form today.

