Burton Albion travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest as they look to continue their good away form with a fourth consecutive clean sheet on the road today (3pm).
The Brewers have been in fine fettle at the back, but they are lacking goals and there is a belief around the Pirelli Stadium that they could catch a struggling Nottingham Forest side cold after their 2-0 loss to arch-rivals Derby County last weekend.
Albion have banished the demons from those back-to-back 4-0 losses at the Pirelli Stadium to Aston Villa and table-topping Wolves before the international break with a 0-0 draw at Bristol City last Friday night and will be hoping to carry on that good form today.
Away dressing room set
The Brewers will be in their home kits this afternoon. Here’s the scene in the dressing room before the players arrive...
The Brewers return to the scene of their first ever Championship match, that 4-3 epic loss last August - and yes, it really was that long ago.
They come to the City Ground off the back of three consecutive 0-0 draws on the road, but can they go one better today and grab their first away win this term?
Stick with us and you’ll find out. Come on you Brewers!