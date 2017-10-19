Nigel Clough believes Burton Albion's thrilling 4-3 defeat at Nottingham Forest last season can shed some light on Forest's current form.

The Reds have been praised for playing some eye-catching, free-flowing football under Mark Warburton.

But five defeats from their last seven games has undermined the early-season optimism at the City Ground.

In Sunday's East Midlands derby with Derby County, Forest looked the better side for spells of the game, but failed to capitalise during those passages and were ultimately beaten 2-0.

That result left Warburton's side 14th in the table ahead of this weekend's clash with the Brewers in Nottingham.

Burton's last trip to the City Ground, on the opening day of the 2016/17 season, was a breathless affair, with Albion falling 1-0 down, then leading 2-1, before coming within inches of securing a last-gasp 4-4 draw after trailing 4-2.

The Brewers played at an eye-catching tempo that day and fired in no fewer than 16 shots. But they ultimately ended pointless - and it was not the only time their high-energy, attacking brand of football left them feeling they deserved more than they got.

"I think with it being the first game of the season, we were getting a feel for the Championship," said Clough when reflecting on that unforgettable August afternoon on the banks of the Trent.

"The way we played in that first few months was in that sort of style - but we didn't get any points.

"We learned about that by about Christmas, as entertaining as it was and as good as it was at times.

"I think Forest are at that stage at the moment, where they are playing well and they're playing good football, but they're not winning games and getting points.

"But I think Mark is in a position where he will stick to his philosophy, they will keep playing.

"They're not going to get relegated, so he'll keep playing and hope that one or two of the chances will go in.

"I think that's all that is missing for them.

"They're one of those teams that could click very easily and very soon."