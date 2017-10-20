Nottingham Forest winger Jamie Ward reckons he has the inside track on Burton Albion this weekend given his history with Brewers boss Nigel Clough.

Clough has signed Ward twice in his career, first for Derby County back in 2011 after his transfer from Sheffield United, and when the tricky wide-man joined the Brewers on loan last summer for the season.

The 31-year-old enjoyed some of his most productive years under Clough at Derby, before his manager's dismissal in September 2013 and then his own shock exit to fierce rivals Forest two years later.

That close relationship and understanding between the pair prompted Clough to move for Ward when he was made available by then-Reds boss Philippe Montanier last summer.

That temporary spell was cut short by mutual agreement in January after he scored four goals in 19 games for Albion - and he will be hoping to kick-start his own season against Burton following a disappointing 2-0 defeat to local rivals Derby County on Sunday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland international made only his first appearance of the season at Derby's Pride Park, with Forest boss Mark Warburton deciding to gamble on Ward's knowledge of the Rams in an attempt to try and rescue the match.

As it was, Derby ran out 2-0 winners, but with Burton up next at the City Ground both Ward and the team are looking forward to a chance to put the loss to one side.

And Ward believes his insider knowledge of Clough's school of thought will help his side to do just that as they bid to get their campaign back on track as they head into Saturday's match having won only one of their last six games.

"We have reacted well in training but last week is gone now and there is no point in dwelling on it. We move on to the next game which is on Saturday," Ward told Forest's website.

"I know Nigel very well. He will have his side working hard against us and trying to cause us problems which we have to overcome.

"We know how hard they are going to work and how they will make it a battle for us but they also have some very good players in their team who can hurt us.

"Nigel's teams are known for working hard and making things hard for you.

"They will want to be in the game going into the closing stages to get the win but hopefully we can get the game over and done with by the time they come alive."