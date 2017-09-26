Aston Villa stand between Burton Albion and a third win from their last four home games in the Championship tonight (7.45pm).

The Brewers are unbeaten in three outings and have lost only once in the league since August 15.

But they will face a real challenge to extend those runs against Steve Bruce's Villa tonight, who have won back-to-back games heading into the clash and sit ninth in the table following victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Ahead of the clash, we spoke to Matt Maher of the Express & Star about the Villans' upturn in form, lessons learned at the Pirelli Stadium and Albert Adomah's goals.

VILLA MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION

Villa's first attempt at a return to the Premier League last season saw them fall well short.

At the end of the campaign, they sat 13th in the table - 18 points adrift of the top six and only 12 above the Brewers.

A big improvement was expected this time around from Steve Bruce's side, who have recruited heavily over the past 12 months.

One point from their opening three games this time around didn't immediately point to that improvement.

But since a 2-1 loss at Reading in their third game of the campaign, Villa have remained unbeaten and are showing signs of being the promotion contenders most people expected them to be in 2017/18.

"They needed a quick start and they didn't really get it," said Maher.

"But the reality is that, after losing at Reading in August, they've gone six games unbeaten.

"It's not always been particularly pretty and it's not all gone smoothly - but the feeling is that things are beginning to come together.

"They've got back-to-back wins for the first time in the league, Jonathan Kodjia is coming back and he's huge for them, Keinan Davis has come out of the youth team and made a big impact.

"Robert Snodgrass and Albert Adomah are showing their best form since signing, Conor Hourihane started out of the team and has stepped up and responded, as has Adomah.

"Competition for places is having an effect.

"I still think they have a way to go to hit top gear.

"But without playing anywhere near their potential, they are doing well.

"They're moving in the right direction, and the mood is pretty good."

VISITORS HOPING FOR MORE FROM THE PIRELLI

When Villa last visited Burton in April, they had just won seven games from their previous eight and still harboured outside hopes of a late push for the play-offs.

Those hopes were dealt a final blow by Nigel Clough's side, though, after an absorbing 90 minutes, Lloyd Dyer firing home a superb equaliser following Kodjia's early opener as the game ended 1-1.

It was another impressive home result for Burton as they edged closer to a successful survival bid.

Villa, meanwhile, were added to the list of big-name clubs who failed to leave the Pirelli with victory to their name.

So will Bruce's side be wiser to the threats they will face this evening?

"I think the experience will help, simply because, for a lot of clubs, Burton Albion is an alien environment," added Maher.

"It's a small ground, a noisy crowd and it's a real test of Villa's character.

"The character in the team has seen a big improvement - they are no pushovers any more.

"This is the type of game where they'll need that and they will have to fight.

"It'll be an interesting one for John Terry.

"He was brought in to bring this mentality, and it's started to come through.

"If they can come away with a good result it will stand them in good stead."

DANGER MAN

Albert Adomah has already scored more goals this season than he did in 41 appearances for Middlesbrough and Villa last term.

He has found the net four times in the last four games, including a double in the 3-0 victory away at Barnsley.

Will he again prove the difference at the top end of the pitch at the Pirelli?

"I've not seen him in better form for Villa," said Maher.

"He was out of the team at the start of the season and responded to it the right way.

"He's forced his way in, and that's what you want to see."

PHYSIO ROOM

Mile Jedinak - who had an operation on a groin problem in the summer - is unlikely to feature having not trained last week.

Henri Lansbury missed out in Saturday's win over Nottingham Forest, but may return to the squad tonight.