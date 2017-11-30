Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion will make the short journey up the A38 to take on neighbours Derby County in a League game for a second successive season on Saturday (3pm).

That fact would have seemed an unthinkable one even a decade ago - but it is very much a reality now, and the Brewers will be keen to extend an impressive recent run away from home as they head to Pride Park.

The Rams, meanwhile, are aiming to strengthen their position in the Championship's top six after a midweek defeat to Ipswich Town.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

They are one of the division's form sides under former Brewers boss Gary Rowett and will be keen to secure a first ever League win over Albion.

Ahead of the clash, we got the lowdown from the Derby Telegraph's Steve Nicholson on the Rams' improved resilience, the Rowett effect and the goal-hungry Matej Vydra.

DERBY LOOKING MORE CONSISTENT THIS TIME

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Since reaching the Championship play-off final under Steve McClaren in 2013/14 - the season that Nigel Clough was sacked at Pride Park - the Rams have always been among the firm favourites for promotion to the Premier League.

They are still waiting for a first top-flight return since the record-breaking campaign of 2007/08, though, despite having been in promising positions late in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 campaigns.

The Rams currently sit in the play-off places after a run of only two defeats in their last 12 matches.

So is a better foundation in place this time for the Rams to push on?

"This Derby side under Gary Rowett is a very different side to the one we watched under Steve McClaren," said Nicholson.

"Derby are tougher, more resilient and more capable of picking up points when not playing especially well.

"That is important in a division as competitive as the Championship.

"While McClaren's Derby were capable of going eight unbeaten, they were equally likely to slide away alarmingly, as we saw in the 2014/15 campaign when they slumped from top spot to eighth in the final two months of the season.

"While Rowett's side is less expansive in style, you don't see it lurching from one extreme to another."

ROWETT APPROACH BEGINNING TO SHOW

(Image: Robbie Stephenson/JMP)

Burton Albion fans need no introductions when it comes to Derby boss Gary Rowett.

The former Rams and Brewers defender had a key role in helping Albion to where they are today, guiding them to the League Two play-offs in successive seasons and forming the basis of a squad that would ultimately reach the Championship in 2016.

After a shock sacking by Birmingham City, he was named manager of Derby in March.

With nearly nine months, and a summer transfer window, under the belt at Pride Park, the Rams' current form would suggest that Rowett is starting to stamp his authority on this Derby team.

"Having the final nine games of last season in charge helped Gary Rowett in his planning for this season," added Nicholson.

"This didn't really show itself in the opening six weeks or so, and the 4-1 defeat at Bristol City in September left them 15th.

"Rowett had made Birmingham a resilient outfit, and he had to inject some of those qualities into this Derby team.

"He did that, and now Derby find themselves in the promotion mix, although there remains a long way to go.

"You can see Rowett's stamp on the team, but there is plenty of work still to do."

WILL RAMS KNOW HOW TO AVOID A REPEAT?

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Derby were left frustrated following their two original League meetings with Clough's Brewers last season.

Jackson Irvine's early goal handed Albion a 1-0 victory over a below-par Rams at the Pirelli Stadium - although Burton were superb that night - before a supremely disciplined display from the visitors ensured a 0-0 draw at Pride Park in February.

The Brewers will be looking to build on those performances - but how will Derby respond this time around?

"Burton took four points off Derby in the two matches last season, and deservedly so," said Nicholson.

"As poor as Derby were in a 1-0 defeat at the Pirelli Stadium, and there is no hiding from the fact they were awful, take nothing away from how Burton played.

"The return fixture at Pride Park was more of a 'backs to the wall' performance by the Brewers as they stifled Derby and ground out a goalless draw.

"Nigel Pearson was Derby's manager in the first of those matches, Steve McClaren in the second.

"Both have gone, and now Gary Rowett is the man in charge.

"He should know all about Burton, and the Rams players who figured in last season's meetings should know all about the Brewers.

DANGER MAN

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"It might sound obvious, but I have to say top scorer Matej Vydra.

"He has hit 12 goals in only 14 starts this season including a hat trick in a 3-0 win at Middlesbrough at the weekend.

"He can score a goal out of nothing, as we saw with his equaliser in the draw at Fulham.

"Tom Lawrence is another who can be a match winner.

"The club's big signing of the summer has found the net only once since he arrived, but he has it in his locker as we saw for Ipswich last season and more recently for Wales."

PHYSIO ROOM

Gary Rowett has said it is "touch and go" on whether striker Sam Winnall (ankle) and midfielder Bradley Johnson (hamstring) will return to training this week.

Both have missed the last three games.