Burton Albion travel to Ashton Gate on Friday night (7:45pm) for only the second time in their history as they face high-flying Bristol City in the latest test of a tough Championship campaign.

The Robins have managed to arrest the slide that saw them slip into the bottom three the last time the two met - with March's 0-0 draw in Bristol helping Burton towards their Championship survival last term.

But fourth-placed City have turned the tide around and now look like a completely different animal to last term's side that narrowly avoided relegation along with the Brewers - who themselves head to the south-west off the back of consecutive 4-0 defeats to Aston Villa and Wolves.

So what can Brewers fans expect from a City side who, along with Sheffield United, have been the surprise package so far? SportMail spoke to Gregor MacGregor, Bristol City writer at sister title Bristol Post, to find out...

SUCCESS FOR JOHNSON AND FLINT

The Robins have been a tricky side to predict in recent years given their tendency to fluctuate between extremes, with last season seeing a similarly fast start to this term before culminating in a relegation battle.

So are the Ashton Gate faithful getting complacent, or have they seen it all before?

"Bristol City head into the game against Burton Albion hoping to extend an 11-game unbeaten streak the best unbeaten run in the division," Gregor tells us.

"City will be buoyed by taking 14 points from 18 in September as head coach Lee Johnson and Aden Flint both scooped the Sky Bet manager and player of the month awards respectively.

"With confidence high and recent wins against Bolton Wanderers, Derby County and Stoke City in their last three games at Ashton Gate.

"The Robins will hope to see off Burton Albion though, but season's 0-0 draw in the corresponding fixture showed that Nigel Clough's side can prove obstinate opposition."

DANGER MEN

They say the statistics speak for themselves, and you can't help but be impressed when looking at the hosts' stats so far this term.

The second-best attack in the Championship meets the worst defence at Ashton Gate, and it's clear to see that another resolute defensive display away from home is going to be needed against this impressive side.

"Bobby Reid, joint top scorer in the Championship and has been a revelation since changing position in the summer to out and out striker," he adds.

"While Jamie Paterson has the most assists in the league currently and has made the most key passes of anyone in England’s second tier.

"If the Brewers can stop Paterson then they’ll stymie a major supply line for the dangerous Reid and in-form Famara Diedhiou."

TREATMENT TABLE

Bosnia forward Milan Djuric is still missing with a hernia complaint, while experienced midfielder Gary O'Neil underwent hamstring surgery on Tuesday.

City will be missing some key men - not least captain Bailey Wright - but one man who could make a return is someone Burton fans will know very well.

"Bailey Wright picked up a glute injury away with Australia at the weekend but Eros Pisano could return to first team action after a knee complaint, with Zak Vyner set to deputise if not," Gregor adds.

"Cauley Woodrow may get some minutes against his former side, though Johnson will likely keep with a settled side."

PREDICTED STARTING XI

Frank Fielding; Eros Pisano, Aiden Flint, Nathan Baker, Joe Bryan; Josh Brownhill, Marlon Pack, Korey Smith, Jamie Paterson; Bobby Reid, Famara Diedhiou.