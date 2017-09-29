Wolverhampton Wanderers are the latest visitors to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday (3pm), with the Molineux side providing yet another test to Burton Albion when they make only their second-ever competitive trip to East Staffordshire.

The Brewers head into their final match before a much-needed international break off the back of Tuesday night's 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa - but were unbeaten in three matches before Villa's win at the Pirelli.

Wolves, meanwhile, had their eight match unbeaten run ended by the resurgent Sheffield United on Wednesday night, but still sit fourth after a very good start to the season.

What can Burton fans expect from a team that failed to defeat Burton last term? We spoke to Tim Spiers of the Express and Star to find out.

(Image: David Rogers/Getty Images)

SOLID WOLVES GUNNING FOR PROMOTION

A turbulent first 12 months of ownership by the Chinese FOSUN group saw manager Walter Zenga hired and then sacked by October after just 14 league games.

Wolves’ owners drafted in Paul Lambert to replace him, with the former Aston Villa boss providing some much needed stability at Molineux after an early-season flirt with relegation.

Lambert's stint lasted just seven months though, with the Scot leaving in the summer over a dispute between him and the board about over who had the final say on transfers.

But Wanderers seem to have finally settled under the leadership of former FC Porto boss Nuno Espirito Santo, and have even exceeded some expectations according to Spiers.

"It's been a far better start to the season than most were expecting," Spiers told SportMail.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"Especially given the raft of changes over the summer which included a new head coach, an overhaul of the backroom staff, a new playing style and formation and 12 new signings (as well as 16 departures).

"Plenty of the new players joined at the start of pre-season and Nuno has worked them relentlessly hard since, to the extent where they look organised and disciplined in a 3-4-3 system which suits them.

"They've kept seven clean sheets in all competitions, are hard to break down and have a heavy sprinkling of star power going forward in the form of Portuguese trio Diogo Jota, Ivan Cavaleiro and Helder Costa, who has just returned from injury.

"Promotion is the very clear aim for this season and despite Wednesday's defeat they're on track with 20 points from 10 matches."

PASSING THE NAME OF THE GAME FOR NUNO

Burton fans can look forward to some good football on Saturday according to Spiers, with some fans even going as far as to claim it is the best style of play they have seen in years.

Having been out of the Premier League since 2012, a turbulent five years has seen the club drop into League One and back - with expectations very high this term given the amount of money spent by the club's owners.

Wolves have been rejuvenated by Santo, but the mood around the club could change if Burton were to hand them a second successive defeat following Wednesday night's loss to the Blades.

So, what will the Brewers be up against when Wolves come to town?

(Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"There's an eclectic mix of players in the squad but by all accounts they've already generated a tight team, for which the credit must go to Nuno who was impressed with his man management and tactical awareness," Spiers added.

"They play a patient, probing passing game which when it works is a joy to watch. Seasoned Wolves followers have commented that it's among the best football they've seen at Molineux in decades.

"However, while Brazilian striker Leo Bonatini has made a good start with three goals (and four assists) the failure to land a proven striker last month may prove costly.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"They tried and failed to sign more than a dozen well-known names. All told though it was a very successful transfer window and Wolves have enough in their squad to be in the promotion mix.

"Aside from up front they've got squad depth all over the pitch with the likes of Ben Marshall, Jack Price and Michal Zyro not even getting a kick in the past week."

DANGER MAN:

It's well documented that Wolves spent a fair amount over the summer, with Ruben Neves - who captained former club FC Porto in the Champions League - moving to Molineux for a record breaking £15.8 million.

But Wolves' main threat will be 20-year-old winger Diogo Jota, on-loan from Atletico Madrid, who has hit the ground running this season.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"He has been this season's Costa so far with five goals and some stunning trickery and creativity which has had the Wolves fans purring", Spiers said.

"The prospect of him and a fit-again Costa in the same side is a frightening one, but that was cut short on Wednesday when Costa was sacrificed after an early red card. Jota is only on loan from Atletico and there are already calls to snap him up on a permanent deal."

PHYSIO ROOM:

Spiers ends with telling us that Wolves have seen their injury list shorten recently, but that there are still some notable absentees including centre half Willy Boly (on loan from Porto) and right-back Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, who's been side-lined since July and is the only one of their 12 signings not to feature so far this term.

Also doubtful is left wing-back Barry Douglas, who picked up a knock against Sheffield United, and ex-Norwich centre half Ryan Bennett who has been absent for a few weeks.