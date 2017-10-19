Burton Albion return to where it all began for them in the Championship on Saturday, with a trip to Nottingham Forest's City Ground.

Nigel Clough's Albion are still targeting a first away win of the season to help them move back out of the relegation zone, while Forest's form has suffered in recent weeks.

The City Ground faithful will certainly expect a response after Sunday's East Midlands derby loss at Derby County.

We spoke to the Nottingham Post's Barry Cooper about the importance of points on the board and the shared problem of early goals ahead of the clash.

EXPECT A RESPONSE - BUT IT'S ALL ABOUT THE RESULT

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Since a 1-0 victory at Sunderland on September 12, Forest's early-season momentum has taken a hit.

They were sat outside the play-off spots on goal difference at that stage, with four wins from seven games.

But the Reds' eye-catching, possession-based football has been less effective in recent weeks - and Saturday's loss at Pride Park means it's four defeats in five now.

Inevitably, Cooper is expecting something of a response by Mark Warburton's men in front of their own fans against the Brewers.

And while Forest's attractive style of play is earning them some plaudits regardless of results, there is no doubting the importance of a positive result this weekend, and with more consistency moving forward.

"There will be 25,000 or so fans expecting a performance after Sunday's defeat at Derby," said Cooper.

"While Forest were far from poor, and for 70 minutes or so were much the better team, they still lost the game at the home of their fiercest rivals - and only three points on Saturday will start to appease their frustrated followers who do not take defeat there well.

(Image: Mark Robinson/Getty Images)

"Ben Osborn has spoken about the need to repay the supporters and really put on a show, so you know what the dressing room are feeling ahead of the game.

"I'd say getting three points is more crucial than how it comes about though.

"Forest need to win games and while Mark Warburton demands a certain level and style of performance, they're in a situation right now where it feels more important that they clock up as many wins as possible."

EARLY GOALS COSTING FOREST

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

By any standards, conceding inside 24 seconds - as Forest did at Derby on Sunday - is giving yourself a pretty quick setback.

That was the fifth game in a row in which Warburton's side were behind inside 15 minutes. Only once - the 2-1 home win over Sheffield United - did they respond to earn anything from the game.

Albion have also been shown just how costly such early setbacks can be - and they learned the lessons of those 4-0 defeats to Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers to show impressive solidity at Bristol City last Friday.

Put simply, neither side will want it to be them who falls behind at the City Ground this weekend.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"Conceding goals early in games has been a huge, huge problem and is costing them badly," said Cooper of Forest's recent issue.

"It's five games in a row they've conceded inside the opening 15 minutes of games and that's proving so damaging to the good work that often follows.

"Forest's open, expansive style really relies on them getting the first goal, and if they don't, it causes them a problem that they're finding difficult to solve.

"They've conceded 21 times in 12 Championship games and simply have to stop that flurry of goals, because the same happened last season and we all know how that ended."

DANGER MAN

(Image: Mark Robinson/Getty Images)

"On their day, Forest have some talented players who can hurt teams," added Cooper.

"Just ask Garry Monk's Middlesbrough about Barrie McKay.

"The summer signing from Rangers has been inconsistent at times and can drift in and out of games, but when he's on form, he can be almost unplayable.

"McKay has the ability to drift in from the wing, pick up the ball and unleash some dangerous strikes.

"He'll sometimes play between the lines, which can make him difficult to pick up, and given how Burton like to set up defensively, he could be a key man in trying to unlock their yellow wall, as it was dubbed last season."

PHYSIO ROOM

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion FC)

Long-term absentees Matty Cash and David Vaughan are nearing their returns, while former Brewers loanee Jamie Ward came off the bench to make his first appearance of the season at Derby on Sunday.

Midfielder Liam Bridcutt took a knock late in that game but is expected to be fit to play on Saturday.