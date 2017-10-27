Burton Albion and Ipswich Town will both be aiming to nip a frustrating run of form in the bud at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

While the Brewers' wait for a goal and a win currently stands at five games, Mick McCarthy's Tractor Boys have lost their last three on the bounce.

The most recent of those was a 1-0 East Anglian derby defeat to Norwich City on Sunday, a result that left their impressive start of four wins from four feel a distance away.

Ahead of this weekend's clash at the Pirelli, we spoke to Stuart Watson of the East Anglian Daily Times about how important that start was and the familiar feeling of what might lie ahead for Ipswich.

BRIGHT AUGUST SEEMS A WAY OFF NOW

After ending the 2016/17 season in 16th place - only four positions and three points ahead of the Brewers - many pre-season predictions had Ipswich tipped for another season battling in the Championship's bottom half this time around.

Early signs, though, were that the Tractor Boys could upset such predictions.

Four games into the campaign, and they were one of only two sides - alongside Cardiff City - with a 100 per cent record in the second tier.

Since the 2-0 home win against Brentford on August 19, that momentum has quickly stalled.

And Nigel Clough has suggested, with Ipswich currently sat 11th, that Albion will this weekend face a team "probably where they should be".

"Ipswich needed that fast start to keep a lid on the ill-feeling which had grown during a miserable 2016/17 campaign," said Watson.

"It wasn't just the fact that 16th represented their lowest finish in 58 years, but also that so much of the footballing fare had been so forgettable.

"Any of the renewed goodwill garnered from that five-game winning start in all competitions has all-but dissipated following seven defeats in nine.

"Last weekend's 1-0 home defeat to rivals Norwich was certainly damaging.

"Town weren't playing amazing when winning - the 5-2 thrashing of Sunderland aside - and haven't been awful when losing, apart from the 2-0 defeat to Fulham.

"There's just a sense the club is almost certainly heading for a 17th successive season in the Championship and simply treading water.

"Clough is right (about Ipswich being where they should be). When finishing ninth, sixth and seventh under McCarthy, they were punching above their weight given the limited budget.

"Realistically, the hope this season was mid-table, that the entertainment value would improve and that some homegrown players would progress.

"To be fair, a lot of those boxes have been ticked so far.

"It's going to take a lot more to shake this Groundhog Day feeling, though."

CAN BREWERS EXPECT ANOTHER POST-DERBY DAY REACTION?

While Albion were largely at fault themselves for failing to secure a point or three from last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest, they were also undone by a team desperate to react after a loss at the hands of their fiercest rivals the weekend before.

Forest had lost 2-0 at Derby County six days previously and showed an intensity at the start of both halves that underlined their need for a response.

Coincidentally, Burton's next opponents are in a similar position, with Ipswich having been beaten 1-0 on home soil by arch rivals Norwich on Sunday.

"There's been some talk about a lack of passion last weekend, but I didn't see that as the problem," added Watson.

"Ipswich have plenty of players who give their all, because McCarthy's recruitment over the past five years has centred around character and personality.

"All of the games have pretty much been fine-margin affairs. They are just coming up short in terms of quality when facing top-half sides.

"There is certainly some extra pressure to go and get a result at Burton given the recent poor form and some tough fixtures coming up."

DANGER MAN

"Silky forward David McGoldrick, when fit and firing, is as good a player to watch in the Championship as any," said Watson of the Ipswich striker who was Albion's tormentor-in-chief during Burton’s 2-1 loss to the Tractor Boys in April.

"He started the season in fine form, but consistency remains an issue after his poor showing against Norwich last weekend.

"Town need him to have more good days than bad."

PHYSIO ROOM

Ipswich's injury list is beginning to clear, although several central midfielders remain on the sidelines.

Emyr Huws - the big summer signing at £1m from Cardiff - is still out with an Achilles problem, while Teddy Bishop, Luke Hyam and Andre Dozzell are long-term absentees.