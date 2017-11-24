Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion will look to end their recent Pirelli Stadium struggles and strike a telling blow in the early-season relegation battle as Sunderland arrive on Saturday (3pm).

The Black Cats are currently bottom of the Championship table, having won only one League game so far this season.

But Chris Coleman has arrived as their new manager, fresh from a successful spell as Wales boss - so is a turnaround on the cards?

We spoke to the Chronicle's Craig Johns about managerial changes, problems on home soil and an injury blow.

COLEMAN BRINGS NEW RAY OF LIGHT

There was a time in May when Brewers boss Nigel Clough became the bookmakers' favourite to take over at the Stadium of Light following David Moyes' departure.

Instead, Simon Grayson left Preston North End to fill the vacant hotseat. He would be sacked after only 18 games in charge and with the Black Cats sitting in the Championship's bottom three.

Former Wales manager Coleman has come in to steer the Black Cats' ship away from relegation waters, and they turned in a promising display in losing 2-1 at Aston Villa in his first game in charge on Tuesday night.

Having now had a few days with his new squad of players, Coleman will be aiming to get his first points on the board at the expense of an Albion team also in the bottom three.

"For me personally, it wasn't a surprise to see Grayson go," said Johns.

"He didn't get much to spend in the summer, but the feeling from most is that the squad is still capable of competing a lot more than they have been.

"I don't think many Sunderland fans were expecting promotion this season, but at the very least, they should be a mid-table side.

"It's never nice to see anybody lose their job, but sadly it just didn't work out for Grayson at Sunderland.

"There's definitely a new hope at the club thanks to Coleman's arrival.

"Given most expected he would get a Premier League job after his exploits with Wales, there's a bit of a feeling of pulling off a coup with this one.

"He lost his first game against Aston Villa on Tuesday night but, considering he’d had just two days to work with the players (just 20-30 minutes on tactics he revealed after), there were positives to take.

"The defence looked a little better and Villa’s decisive second goal only came via a huge deflection."

TWO TEAMS PREFERRING THEIR TRAVELS

Burton's fine 1-1 draw at Brentford on Tuesday night ensured they have lost only one of their last six League games away from the Pirelli Stadium.

That is an impressive record, but it is undermined by the run of five straight home defeats that leads them into this weekend's clash with the Black Cats.

That sequence, though, pales into insignificance in comparison with the struggles of Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

So might they prefer being on the road to tackle Albion on Saturday?

"They recently broke an English club record of going 20 games without a home win", added Johns.

"December 17 last year was the last time they won at home!

"A big part of that seems to be a lack of confidence or character from the players to deal with the stick coming from a very unhappy fan base.

"Away from home, the pressure seems to be off a little.

"They're bottom of the league for a reason though, so away from home, it hasn't been that much better!"

IS THIS A SIX-POINTER FOR BLACK CATS?

Clough has spoken about the impact a victory over relegation rivals can have in the Championship.

As well as boosting the Brewers' own points tally, it would be a further blow to Sunderland if they lose at the Pirelli Stadium this weekend.

Similarly, the Black Cats will be eyeing this weekend's game as one of the biggest of their campaign so far.

"On Wearside, this is definitely seen as a huge game," said Johns.

"The hope is that, with a little time, Coleman can get this side organised and winning more matches.

"There's obviously still plenty of time left, but what Sunderland can't afford to do is lose games like this, because there's a risk they let the gap become too much for themselves.

"There's a losing mentality at Sunderland and a real lack of confidence from the players.

"This is a winnable game that could really be a big turning point in their season though."

DANGER MAN

"Without doubt, Lewis Grabban will be the man the Brewers will need to look out for.

"The striker has proven a lot of people wrong this season and has scored 10 goals already - joint-third top scorer in the Championship.

"He has a little pace and likes to run on the shoulder of the last defender and break through one-on-one."

PHYSIO ROOM

Sunderland have recently been hit by the news that Duncan Watmore has suffered a recurrence of the ACL injury he had only just recovered from, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Didier Ndong is out for three weeks with a knee injury, while Jonny Williams, Lamine Knoe and Marc Wilson are also going to miss the Albion clash.

Lee Cattermole and Paddy McNair, though, are both available after missing the defeat to Villa.