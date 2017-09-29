Pick your Burton Albion team to face Wolverhampton Wanderers using the interactive team-picker below.
The Brewers welcome Wolves to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday afternoon (3pm), and will be hoping for a repeat of last season's scenes when Cauley Woodrow notched a 94th-minute winner in the 2-1 February defeat of the Molineux side.
It's a different test this year, with Wolves counting the likes of Championship record signing Ruben Neves in their ranks, while Nigel Clough has tweaked his side from last term's iteration.
In what is sure to be a blow to Clough, defenders John Brayford and Ben Turner are expected to be absent after suffering hamstring injuries in the 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Tuesday night.
Who do you think should start in their place? Let us know your thoughts using the hashtag #BAFCvWWFC on social media.