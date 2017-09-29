Pick your Burton Albion team to face Wolverhampton Wanderers using the interactive team-picker below.

The Brewers welcome Wolves to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday afternoon (3pm), and will be hoping for a repeat of last season's scenes when Cauley Woodrow notched a 94th-minute winner in the 2-1 February defeat of the Molineux side.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

It's a different test this year, with Wolves counting the likes of Championship record signing Ruben Neves in their ranks, while Nigel Clough has tweaked his side from last term's iteration.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

In what is sure to be a blow to Clough, defenders John Brayford and Ben Turner are expected to be absent after suffering hamstring injuries in the 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Who do you think should start in their place? Let us know your thoughts using the hashtag #BAFCvWWFC on social media.