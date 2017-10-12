Burton Albion head to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City on Friday night, and you can pick your Brewers side below with our hand team generator.

With John Brayford likely to miss out, will you stick with Tom Flanagan - who recently toasted securing a World Cup play-off berth with Northern Ireland - at right-back?

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

And what about his national team-mate Matty Lund, who has openly admitted himself that he has been off the pace. Do you give him a chance to show what he can do in midfield?

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

With Ben Turner likely to return, he is another option at centre-back, with the Brewers missing the imperious presence of the towering defender against Wolves.

Have your say below, and don't forget to #BACFCvBAFC on Twitter once you have picked your team...