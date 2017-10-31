The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion host Barnsley tonight (7.45pm) - and you can pick your Brewers team for the crunch clash below.

Andy Garner confirmed on Monday that John Brayford and Joe Mason are definitely out for the visit of the Tykes, while Burton are left sweating on the fitness of Sean Scannell, who could return from a hip problem.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Following the Brewers' heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town on Saturday, would you stick with the side Nigel Clough named or would you chop and change?

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

With Connor Ripley, Matty Lund and Lloyd Dyer all drafted in, it was a fresher Burton side that raced out of the blocks against the Tractor Boys.

So have they given Clough a selection headache ahead of the Halloween visit of Barnsley?

