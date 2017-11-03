It's a Friday afternoon, so that can only mean one thing - it's time to pick your Burton Albion team to face Millwall on Saturday afternoon (3pm).
The Brewers head into the last game before the international break currently without a win in eight games - and haven't won on the road all season.
And the injuries are starting to pile up, too, with Luke Murphy and Kyle McFadzean picking up knocks in Tuesday night's 4-2 defeat to Barnsley while John Brayford and Liam Boyce remain long-term absentees.
Nigel Clough confirmed that forward Joe Mason is unlikely to feature as he recovers from a back problem, and revealed that Will Miller could make his first appearance since his deadline-day move from Tottenham Hotspur.
Let us know what team you picked by using #BAFDCvMFC on social media, or get in touch with us by tweeting @BurtonAlbionBM , @JoshuaMurrayBM or @RichardCusackBM.