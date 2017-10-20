It's that time of the week again, Burton Albion fans.

Pick your Brewers' side for their match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday with our interactive team-picker below.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

With John Brayford's return a possibility following his two-match lay-off after picking up an injury in last month's Aston Villa defeat - would you replace Lucas Akins with him?

Joe Mason is a doubt after his hard work in Friday night's 0-0 draw with Bristol City while Sean Scannell, who missed the Ashton Gate trip because he was suffering with conjunctivitis, could return,

Nigel Clough confirmed last week that goalkeeper Connor Ripley will get his chance in a league game this term - would you replace Stephen Bywater with the on-loan Middlesbrough man?

After you've picked your team, don't forget to let us know your line-up on social media using the hashtag #NFFCvBAFC, and get in touch with us at @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurrayBM or @RichardCusackBM.