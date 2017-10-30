Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium has been chosen as a host venue for next summer's UEFA European under-17 Championships.

The home of the Brewers was selected alongside Chesterfield, Loughborough University, Rotherham United, Walsall and St George's Park in Tatenhill.

Europe's 16 elite nations will take part in the annual tournament, with some of the continent's hottest talent set to grace the Pirelli turf.

The likes of Wayne Rooney, Mario Goetze, Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba have all cut their teeth in the tournament in the past.

Chesterfield's Proact Stadium will host the opening game, while Rotherham's New York Stadium will stage the final, with fixtures being played between May 4 and 20.

(Image: Dan Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

Tickets go on sale in January and the final draw will be made in St George's Park in April, with England qualifying automatically for the tournament as hosts.

The Pirelli is becoming somewhat of a destination for top European youngsters of late, with England's World Cup-winning under-17 side set to take on Russia in a friendly at the ground on Saturday November 11 in preparation for next summer's finals.

The Young Lions have an impressive track record at this level, having won the competition in 2010 and 2014, and also finished runners-up to Spain in 2017.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said: "The European Under-17 Championship gives football fans an early opportunity to watch talented young footballers as they start out on what they hope will be successful careers in the game.

(Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"The competition also provides the youngsters with an ideal chance to perform on an international football stage.

"I am very happy that the finals are being staged in England. The Football Association are experienced hosts of major football events, and we are all looking forward to an exciting and entertaining tournament."

Steve Cooper, England's under-17s boss, spoke of his pride of hosting next summer's championships - and praised the Pirelli as a 'fantastic venue'.

"We are very proud to be hosting the men's European Under-17 finals next summer."

"St. George's Park will be at the heart of training and matches and all six venues will give the players an opportunity to perform at different stadiums."

"Rotherham and Walsall have hosted a number of England development and women's team fixtures in the past while Burton Albion and Chesterfield are fantastic venues."

"Loughborough University is a world-renowned sports and educational establishment."

"The tournament gives the towns and regions an opportunity to see the best young talent from across the continent and we are very much looking forward to the challenge."