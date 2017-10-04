Nigel Clough believes rebuilding his side's confidence will be one of Burton Albion's biggest challenges when they return to action after the international break.

While the Brewers - once again tipped for relegation this season - currently sit outside the Championship's bottom three, they were hit by consecutive 4-0 home defeats before the current break.

Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers both left the Pirelli Stadium with convincing wins - and four goals apiece - under their belts.

Albion, meanwhile, were left with a goal difference of -17 after only 11 games - although their tally of nine points is one better than Birmingham City and two more than Sunderland currently have.

(Image: Dan Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

Still, Clough knows his players' belief has taken a hit over the last week.

And he hopes they can hit back in style when they return to action and nip any chances of an extended losing run in the bud.

"I certainly think that the effect from Tuesday (and the loss to Villa) was seen on Saturday," he said.

"One of the biggest challenges I think we are going to have in the next few weeks is rebuilding confidence.

"It's because of the scale of the defeats. Two 4-0 losses, and at home.

"We lost 5-3 at home to Brentford last season, but apart from that, we didn't suffer those sorts of defeats.

"So that is different.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"I think we had that run around Christmas, where we lost seven games from eight.

"It's going to be similar to that - but we don't want it to get to that stage.

"That's the thing now, to try to get something in the next couple of games.

"The top teams say don't lose back-to-back games.

"We are going to lose back-to-back games unfortunately, but don't go on a run of losing games.

"That's the challenge now, and confidence is going to be a big part of that."