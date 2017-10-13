Burton Albion have spent just 82 minutes in front during league matches this season, and they will be hoping to improve that statistic when they travel to Bristol City on Friday night (7:45pm).

It’s been a tough campaign for the Brewers, scoring just six goals in 11 league games - with the last one coming over a month ago in the 2-1 home win over Fulham.

Three of those goals put them in front in a match, but only for a short time.

They were in the lead against Birmingham City for 24 minutes, and against Fulham on two occasions - once for 19 minutes and again for another 39 minutes.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

That comes to 82 minutes in total, the second shortest amount of time of any side in the division.

Minutes spent in the lead by club:

Sheffield United: 478

Leeds: 436

Aston Villa: 417

Wolves: 414

Bristol City: 357

Hull: 323

Cardiff: 314

Norwich: 312

Derby: 307

Ipswich: 263

Barnsley: 262

Fulham: 254

Middlesbrough: 244

Nottingham Forest: 237

Sheffield Wednesday: 224

Sunderland: 221

Brentford: 201

Millwall: 192

QPR: 186

Preston North End: 180

Reading: 99

Burton Albion: 82

Birmingham: 75

(Image: Dan Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

It will come as no surprise to Albion fans then that the club also have one of the division's worst records for the amount of time spent trailing in matches.

Burton have spent a total of 417 minutes behind this season, the equivalent of 4.6 matches.

That’s the second worst record in the league behind only bottom side Bolton Wanderers (585 minutes).

Minutes spent trailing in a match by club:

Bolton: 585

Burton Albion: 417

Birmingham: 394

Sunderland: 364

QPR: 351

Hull: 338

Nottingham Forest: 313

Ipswich: 306

Reading: 301

Brentford: 295

Middlesbrough: 292

Norwich: 269

Barnsley: 266

Sheffield United: 246

Sheffield Wednesday: 237

Millwall: 210

Derby: 182

Leeds: 144

Cardiff: 118

Aston Villa: 114

Fulham: 105

Wolves: 80

Preston North End: 80

Bristol City: 71