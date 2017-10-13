Burton Albion have spent just 82 minutes in front during league matches this season, and they will be hoping to improve that statistic when they travel to Bristol City on Friday night (7:45pm).
It’s been a tough campaign for the Brewers, scoring just six goals in 11 league games - with the last one coming over a month ago in the 2-1 home win over Fulham.
Three of those goals put them in front in a match, but only for a short time.
They were in the lead against Birmingham City for 24 minutes, and against Fulham on two occasions - once for 19 minutes and again for another 39 minutes.
That comes to 82 minutes in total, the second shortest amount of time of any side in the division.
Minutes spent in the lead by club:
Sheffield United: 478
Leeds: 436
Aston Villa: 417
Wolves: 414
Bristol City: 357
Hull: 323
Cardiff: 314
Norwich: 312
Derby: 307
Ipswich: 263
Barnsley: 262
Fulham: 254
Middlesbrough: 244
Nottingham Forest: 237
Sheffield Wednesday: 224
Sunderland: 221
Brentford: 201
Millwall: 192
QPR: 186
Preston North End: 180
Reading: 99
Burton Albion: 82
Birmingham: 75
It will come as no surprise to Albion fans then that the club also have one of the division's worst records for the amount of time spent trailing in matches.
Burton have spent a total of 417 minutes behind this season, the equivalent of 4.6 matches.
That’s the second worst record in the league behind only bottom side Bolton Wanderers (585 minutes).
Minutes spent trailing in a match by club:
Bolton: 585
Burton Albion: 417
Birmingham: 394
Sunderland: 364
QPR: 351
Hull: 338
Nottingham Forest: 313
Ipswich: 306
Reading: 301
Brentford: 295
Middlesbrough: 292
Norwich: 269
Barnsley: 266
Sheffield United: 246
Sheffield Wednesday: 237
Millwall: 210
Derby: 182
Leeds: 144
Cardiff: 118
Aston Villa: 114
Fulham: 105
Wolves: 80
Preston North End: 80
Bristol City: 71