Sean Scannell wants Burton Albion to make Wolverhampton Wanderers feel uncomfortable at the Pirelli Stadium once again when the two sides meet on Saturday.

The Brewers secured a dramatic, last-gasp victory over Wolves when the two sides last met back in February, Cauley Woodrow turning home the 94th-minute winner to hand Albion the result their irrepressible performance fully warranted.

On that occasion, Albion made life difficult for the big-spending visitors, pressing hard on the offensive in an attacking 4-4-2 setup and forcing Carl Ikeme into a string of fine saves before the inevitable late turning point.

It came after a pretty comprehensive home defeat earlier in the week at the hands of Fulham, a result Albion emphatically overturned during their most recent meeting earlier this month.

Seven months on, and Burton face a similar situation, with Aston Villa having overpowered the Brewers to win 4-0 on Tuesday night.

So how will Nigel Clough's side respond this time?

And what can they do to get past a Wolves team among the Championship's early-season pacesetters and fresh from another summer of major recruitment.

"They have done well this season," said Scannell, who has started the last three league games for the Brewers, partnering Marvin Sordell up front.

"But, with us, they are coming here, so we've got to do things that they won't like.

"We have to upset them and go for it, like we can do.

"Like I have said, we'll take the positives from the Villa game, and it's a fresh start on Saturday.

"People thought that Fulham would come here and do whatever - and we upset them.

"So we just have to see how it goes, and hopefully we can take the points."

Huddersfield loanee Scannell has featured in five of Albion's last six league games and is still searching for his first goal in a Brewers shirt.

He could not have come much closer than he did last weekend, firing against the post in the goalless draw at Queens Park Rangers.

But in typical Burton fashion, the versatile forward is not panicking about breaking that duck, so long as he can play his part in more positive results for the club.

"I just want to do everything I can for the team," he added.

"Whether that is scoring, assisting, stopping a goal on the line, anything.

"I just want to do whatever I can for the team."